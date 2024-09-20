New Monarchs Receive Staff Of Office In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has admonished traditional rulers not to use their privileged positions to victimize their opponents and those who did not support them during the process of ascension to their ancestral thrones but see themselves as fathers and kings to all without prejudice.

The Governor urged the royal fathers to work with all sections of their subjects on their domains with fatherly heart in order to promote peaceful coexistence, harmony and enduring development.

He, therefore, urged them to discard feelings of animosity, and resist the inclination to undo anybody for whatever reason in their domains but rather courageously carry everybody along with a heart of forgiveness.

Governor Fubara also challenged the monarchs to partner with the State Government to ensure peace and accelerated development in the State and their communities.

The Governor gave the counsel while presenting certificates of recognition and staff of office to two first class traditional rulers in Ikwerre and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the State in Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday evening.

The first-class traditional rulers are His Majesty, King Marcus Oduma Woyike, Nye Nwe-Ali Elele Okinali/Elele-Alimini in Ikwerre Local Government Area, and His Majesty, King Ndamzi Nsirim, Nye Nwe-Eli Rumueme Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

He stated that what the Government was doing was officially recognizing what their communities had done through the traditional process of selection and installation, adding that the stools were already recognised by law in the State.

The Governor urged the two monarchs to see their recognition as an opportunity to play their role in supporting good governance in the State while protecting the interest of their people, emphasizing the need to forgive those who may have offended them in the past, and ensure that all stakeholders are carried along in the scheme of things.

Governor Fubara said, “What we are doing here is just a fulfilment of what is already existing. The stool of Nye Nwe-Ali Elele has already been gazetted and existing. And the process for selection is already done. What we just did here is official government recognition”.

He advised the Nye Nwe-Ali Elele Okinali/Elele-Alimini, His Majesty, King Marcus Oduma Woyike, to work with all stakeholders in the kingdom to ensure peace and security in the communities, while urging him to synergise with other traditional rulers in the State to ensure that the State Government succeeds in the delivery of good governance, and protection of lives and property of the people of the State.

The Governor added, “On that of His Majesty, King Ndamzi Nsirim, fortunately, the stool that you are occupying was also recognized and gazetted by the previous administration. What we are also doing here is that after the process of selection of the new head (king), it is the duty of government to officially give you a letter of recognition and staff of office.

“So, what we are doing is not a new thing or creating a new stool, but recognizing what already exists. (We are only) bringing you into the Council of Traditional Rulers recognized by the government,” he stressed.

He appealed to the monarchs to be fair and just to all, and ensure that they always relate with their subjects so that they can appreciate the people’s needs better and work with the Government to address them.

Noting that the positions they occupy should be used to do good and serve the people selflessly, Governor Fubara emphasized that, “It is an opportunity that God has created for you. It is not for you to use it to undo your people”.

He noted that, “In the process of this selection, you might have had one issue or the other. People might have been against you, but in the end, what is important is that you are there now. Carry everybody along. Have the heart of forgiveness. As a traditional ruler, everybody belongs to you. So, work with them.

“Let me wish you a successful reign. Let your reign be remembered for good. Let your reign be a testimony that at this particular time that you ascended this throne, it is for a purpose. Rule well, and God will be with you”, he admonished.

He reminded the traditional rulers that the people come first in his administration, and assured them of his government’s support to enable them to succeed in carrying out their responsibilities.

The Governor further reminded the monarchs that their recognition has brought them into the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, and advised them to bring their wealth of experience to the service of the State while mobilizing their people to contribute meaningfully to the peace and sustainable development of the State.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Engr Charles Amadi, introduced the two traditional rulers to the Governor for the presentation of their certificates of recognition and staff of office. He noted that the monarchs had successfully gone through the required traditional selection and installation processes, and have been found worthy to be so recognised by government, and therefore, fitting for staff of office and certificates of recognition.