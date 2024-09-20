20th Anniversary: National Network, Number One In Rivers, Affirm NUJ Zonal President, State Chairman, NAWOJ DNP

…National Network Newspaper Remains Only Port Harcourt-Based Newspaper With Record of Uninterrupted Presence On Newsstands For 20 Years

National Network newspaper has continued to receive widespread acclaim as the 20th Anniversary celebration train made its stop at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt on Monday.

The event which was attended by members of the State Working Committee (SWC) and State Executive Committee (SEC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as well as the Deputy President of NAWOJ, Dr (Mrs) Lilian Ogabu-Okonkwo and her NUJ Vice President (South-South), Opaka Dokubo, highlighted National Network’s tireless efforts in promoting objective reporting and uplifting the voices of marginalized communities.

The NUJ leadership did not mince words, as they shared their thoughts while congratulating the newspaper on the enviable heights it has attained in 20 years of excellent journalism.

Welcoming the visitors, Chairman of NUJ, Rivers State Council, Comrade Stanley Job Stanley, expressed admiration for the newspaper’s consistency over two decades, emphasizing that maintaining regular publication for 20 years is a significant accomplishment.

He reminisced about attending previous anniversary celebrations at the Silverbird and Hotel Presidential, noting that National Network has always remained steadfast in its operations. He commended the paper for providing a stable work environment for its staff, unlike other newspapers where employees are often left to fend for themselves.

According to him, some publishers are to blame for unethical practices among journalists, as the lack of adequate pay forces them to depend on what they can earn from events rather than focusing solely on reporting the news.

Comrade Job urged publishers in Rivers State to learn from the example set by National Network, praising it as a model of professionalism and transparency. “When it comes to newspapers in Port Harcourt, it’s National Network first, and then the rest,” he stated, adding that the newspaper’s recent humanitarian gestures to charity homes further cemented its reputation.

He pledged the continued support of the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as the celebration continues.

“National Network is number one among Port Harcourt newspapers. Your humanitarian gestures are commendable, and we’re proud to associate with you.”, he said.

Also speaking, Deputy National President of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Dr. (Mrs) Lilian Okonkwo-Ogabu, expressed delight in witnessing the success story of National Network.

She noted that having attended past celebrations; the memories remain fresh in her mind. Drawing a comparison, she remarked, “At 20 years, a person is ready for marriage, and reaching this milestone in business, especially in this part of the world, deserves applause.”

Dr. Okonkwo-Ogabu highlighted the collective effort of the publisher, management, and staff in achieving this success. She also lauded the newspaper for surviving the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that its ability to endure such hardships is worthy of celebration.

Her words, “Surviving 20 years in this part of the world is remarkable. Your success is a testament to the management and staff’s hard work.”

Zonal President (South-South) of the NUJ, Mr. Opaka Dokubo, who also spoke at the occasion, commended National Network’s consistency.

His words, “You’ve diligently nurtured this newspaper to this level, and we’re proud of your achievement. Reaching this milestone is no small feat, and I must acknowledge your diligence in nurturing this publication to what it has become today.”

He reaffirmed the newspaper’s position as the leading tabloid in Rivers State and expressed optimism for its continued success in the years ahead.

Earlier in his speech, Publisher of National Network newspaper, Rev Canon Jerry Needam, expressed his gratitude to the NUJ and highlighted the newspaper’s achievements.

“We’re proud to have two professors on our editorial board, and we’ve been working with them for 20 years. Our 20th-anniversary celebration will honor journalists in Rivers State who have done exceptional work”, he said, emphasizing that National Network is the only Port Harcourt-based newspaper with a strong website and Google AdSense, earning money in foreign currency.

The Publisher stated that the newspaper has previously observed milestones on its first, fifth, seventh, tenth, fifteenth, and eighteenth anniversaries, with this year’s event marking two decades of operation.

He said the event will see journalists in Rivers State receive special recognition, signaling a shift in focus from honoring politicians to acknowledging the contributions of media professionals. He further emphasized the paper’s desire to appreciate colleagues for their continued dedication to the profession.

The Publisher expressed his unwavering commitment to journalism and his religious work, noting that he has no intention of retiring from either field.

He highlighted the newspaper’s achievements, proudly stating that it remains the only Port Harcourt-based publication to have maintained an uninterrupted presence on newsstands for 20 years.

Rev Canon Needam urged fellow journalists to join in promoting this positive narrative, explaining that the visit to the NUJ was a deliberate step to seek cooperation and support beyond a formal written notice.

Also speaking, General Manager and Editor-in-Chief, Chris Konkwo, echoed the publisher’s sentiments, stating, “We’re celebrating not because we’re rich, but to encourage our colleagues, especially the younger ones, to persevere. Success in journalism isn’t just about money; it brings name and respect.”

He appealed to the government and public-spirited individuals to support National Network with an operational vehicle and printing press.

Chris Konkwo who also serves as the Chairman of the National Network 20th Anniversary Planning Committee, stated that the purpose of the visit was to inform them about the upcoming event, tentatively scheduled for September 30.

He expressed gratitude for their hospitality, noting that it would have been easy to decline the visit, especially given that it was a public holiday.

Chris Konkwo highlighted the unique challenges faced in publishing, particularly over a span of two decades, which only a fellow journalist could fully appreciate. He clarified that the celebration was not about wealth or self-promotion, but rather aimed at inspiring younger journalists to persevere in the profession.

According to him, success in journalism is not solely determined by financial gains, but by the name and respect it brings.

He also emphasized that journalists have the potential to create their own opportunities, beyond relying on government jobs, and expressed disappointment that the younger generation had not yet fully taken over.

He concluded by saying that the true fulfillment would come when the next generation steps up to continue the work. National Network newspaper’s delegation on the visit include the Vice Chairman of the Editorial Board, Rev (Prof) Faraday Iwuchukwu, Editor and Secretary of the 20th Anniversary Planning Committee, Mr. Ken Asinobi and other senior editorial staff of the newspaper.