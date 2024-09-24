Rivers APP, Set to Change Narrative – Wokekoro

…As Party Kicks Off Senatorial Campaigns In Bori, Tuesday

The Rivers State Chairman of the Action Peoples Party (APP) has boasted of the formidability of the party as it gears up ahead of the October 5 local government elections in the state

Speaking while briefing journalists at the APP state Secretariat along Tombia Extension, GRA, Port Harcourt on Monday, Chairman of the party, Hon Sunny Wokekoro said the time has come to change the ugly narrative in the state, adding that the APP is well positioned for the task.

“The essence of embarking on the senatorial campaigns and rallies from tomorrow is because there’s no time as local government elections will hold on October 5 across the state,” the Chairman said.

Breakdown of the APP statewide campaigns showed that Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area, will host the opener for the Rivers South East on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

The APP campaign train will move to Ahoada Town on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, for the turn of Rivers West Senatorial district.

The party’s campaign and rally will be concluded on Thursday, September 26, 2024, in Port Harcourt City, the Rivers State capital.

Asked what would be the position of Chairmen of local government area Caretaker Committees (CTC) who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but has been given the APP ticket to contest the October 5 polls, Wokekoro said that would better explained by RSIEC.

In his words, “I was a foundation member of PDP and I’ve left that party because as far as I’m concerned, there is nothing good in that party anymore. The important thing is the welfare of our state and the defense of our state”.

According to the state APP Chairman, “A party is just a vehicle for people to get into offices. As far as I’m concerned, I’ve said it time without number that there is no ideological difference in all the political parties.

“That’s why you could see somebody who is a strong member of PDP working for another party in the election time and at the end of the day gets appointed into political office.

“So, those people have right, like you and I, they belong to any political party and if some of them have gone through the processes of our party congresses and have emerged, I don’t think that is a crime”, he said.

Also present at the press briefing with Chairman Sunny Wokekoro were the State Legal Adviser of APP, Barr. Ekine and National Legal Adviser, Barr. Henry Odili