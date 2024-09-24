Omoku Communities Reject Emeka Ogbowu’s Petition, Accuse Him of Misrepresentation

In what seems a bold move, the Community Development Committees (CDC) representing the 27 communities of Omoku, ONELGA, Rivers State, have refuted a petition filed by Comrade Emeka Ogbowu, challenging the consensus decisions made by the communities.

The CDC members claim Ogbowu’s petition misrepresents the truth and undermines the collective resolutions reached at town hall meetings.

According to the CDC, Ogbowu’s actions are undemocratic and misleading, as his extended tenure as Chairman of the Omoku CDC Forum since 2019 contravenes Rivers State CDC Guidelines emphasizing leadership rotation and democratic processes.

The communities have consistently called for the implementation of the December 2020 Resolution, proposing a Coordinating Assembly for all 27 communities to promote transparency, fairness, and rotational leadership. Ogbowu’s refusal to implement this resolution demonstrates disregard for community decisions.

The CDC also disputes Ogbowu’s claim that political interference drives the demand for leadership transition, stating it’s an internal consensus aimed at promoting transparency and fairness.

Furthermore, the CDC accuses Ogbowu of misrepresenting the involvement of Bro Felix Obuah and the Omoku Council of Traditional Rulers, who have advocated for unity and fairness in line with community resolutions.

The Oba of Ogbaland has maintained neutrality, emphasizing peace and stability, and the CDC warns against involving him in partisan disputes.

“The crux of the issue lies in Ogbowu’s resistance to implementing the December 2020 Resolution, which threatens the harmonious coexistence of Omoku”.

In conclusion, the CDC urges Governor Siminalayi Fubara to disregard Ogbowu’s petition, recognizing it as a deliberate attempt to mislead and misrepresent the true situation in Omoku.