Market Women, Islamic Sisters, Non-Indigenes Join  Rivers Women Unite For SIM

In a powerful display of unity and faith, the Rivers Women Unite for SIM (RWUS) is set to host a two-day event dedicated to prayer, praise, and thanksgiving for the peace and prosperity of Rivers State and Nigeria.

The gathering which is scheduled for September 24 and 25, 2024, will bring together women from various local government areas (LGAs) to seek divine guidance and inspiration for their communities.

The first day of the event will take place in the respective LGAs, allowing women to come together in their localities to pray collectively and reflect on the importance of their roles in fostering peace and unity. This grassroots approach emphasizes the significance of women’s voices in shaping a harmonious society.

On the second day, the celebration will culminate at the Main Bowl of the Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Center in Port Harcourt, where participants will engage in a series of uplifting activities, including vibrant praise sessions, motivational speeches, and communal prayers.

The RWUS aims to inspire participants to embrace their capacity as change-makers while fostering a spirit of collaboration and support among women. Attendees will also have the opportunity to share insights and experiences, creating a network of empowered women committed to driving positive change in their communities.

As the event draws near, excitement is building among the women of Rivers State, eager to unite in faith and purpose. With the collective hope for peace and prosperity, the RWUS event promises to be a transformative experience, highlighting the essential role of women in nation-building.

Meanwhile, the Rivers Women Unite for SIM (RWUS) celebrated a significant milestone with the inauguration of its Market Women, Islamic Sisters, and Non-Indigene Wing during a heartfelt prayer, praise, and thanksgiving ceremony.

The event, attended by women from various markets across the state, Islamic Sisters, and non-indigene communities, was dedicated to praying for the continued peace and prosperity of Rivers State and Nigeria. It marked a moment of unity and empowerment for women across diverse backgrounds.

Chief Sotonye Toby Fulton, the Convener of RWUS, represented by Barr. Adata Bio-Briggs, emphasized the importance of these newly inaugurated groups to the mission of RWUS. In her remarks, she underscored the role of market women as essential contributors to the state’s economy.

“Market women are the backbone of our economy, playing a vital role in the daily lives of Rivers people. It is only right that we recognize their efforts and include them in our mission to pray for and work towards the progress of our state,” she stated.

Following the inauguration, a powerful thanksgiving session saw the women praying for divine guidance and blessings upon the leadership of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, as well as for the well-being of the entire state and nation. Many of the women, who are respected leaders in their communities, affirmed their commitment to RWUS’s vision, pledging to contribute towards the socio-economic growth of Rivers State.

The ceremony also allowed the newly inducted members to voice their aspirations. They shared plans to champion initiatives that will improve the business environment and enhance the livelihoods of women across the state. Their dedication and enthusiasm set a tone of optimism and collaboration.

The integration of these key groups marks a new chapter for RWUS as it expands its reach. With the Market Women, Islamic Sisters, and Non-Indigenes Wing now formally part of its structure, RWUS is poised to strengthen its efforts in promoting unity, peace, and prosperity for all residents of Rivers State and beyond.