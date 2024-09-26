Politics

APC Wins Edo Governorship Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in the Edo Governorship Election, securing a total of 291,667 votes.

The party in the state, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), trailed in second place with 247,655 votes while the Labour Party came a distant third, garnering 22,763 votes.

While the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC is getting ready to declare the result officially and return the APC candidate, Monday Okpebholo, the PDP has called for suspension of the final declaration of the results and return of winner pending the determination of the appropriate results.

State collation agent Iyoha Tony made the demand after the collated results from the last local government, Ikpoba Okha was submitted.

According to the PDP, the results in Oredo and Ikpoba Okha were held back to adjust the figures.

He also said the margin of lead in final results between the two candidates and where elections were not collated have not met the margin of lead threshold of the law.

Meanwhile, the APC collation agent Jarret Tenebe dismissed the allegation that his party altered the results. According to him, the APC would have won with more votes in the two local government areas if the election went successfully in some polling units

