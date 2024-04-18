Army Quells Secession Moves For Yoruba Nation

Emerging moves for the secession of the South-West from the Federal Republic of Nigeria have been nipped in the bud.

At about 131030A Apr 24, 2 Div Garrison received reports that a group of secessionists had stormed the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State, demanding that the process of secession of the region commenced in earnest.

Upon the receipt of the report, troops immediately mobilized to the scene and cordoned off the secretariat.

The troops observed that the advocates of Yoruba Nation, clad in foreign camouflage and red berets, invaded the secretariat in buses and bikes.

They immediately engaged the secessionists in a gun duel and overpowered them. The secessionists fled.

Items recovered from the secessionists included 1pump action as well as ammunition.

Troops are currently in the pursuit of the criminals.