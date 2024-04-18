Cult Kingpin Submits To Police Fire Power

The Rivers State Police Command says it neutralized a 34year old Daddy Chukwu from ONELGA said to be arrowhead of the Iceland cult group and close associate of late infamous cult leader Don ‘Waney’.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State CP Olatunji Disu in a press briefing last Thursday at Police headquarters Moscow road, Port Harcourt said the cult leader was trailed to his hideout in Delta State where he had encounter with the Police in the house of his herbalist where he went to fortify himself after escaping from the Police in a hotel in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government of Rivers state on March 6, 2024.

CP Disu said the hoodlum put up a serious resistant but was overpowered by the Police superior fire power which resulted to his death.

The Rivers Police Boss stated that a tinted Black toyota highlander, AK 47 riffle, Pump Action gun, IED, Camouflage of Police and Army were recovered from the hoodlum.

The Rivers Police Chief said when the Police went to his hideout at a hotel in Igwuruta, the Police discovered a list of eleven persons he (gang) leader wants to kill.

CP Disu said Daddy Chukwu and his men dressed in Police uniform went to faith Ministry church on 13,January, 2024 and brought out Ndidi Livingstone, Chairman of Community Development Committee (CDC)of Mgbuoshimini community, Obio/Akpor and killed him in the presence of his wife, children and church members and he is also responsible for killing of twenty -one in the community in year 2017.

CP Disu said the cult kingpin killed and multilated the body of one Miss Grace Asuquo who declined honouring his invitation.

The Rivers Police Chief disclosed that the cult kingpin also does assassination job .For instance he was contracted to kill a hotelier, one Victor .In a bid to kill the hotelier he installed tracker in the hotelier’s car and after unsuccessful attempts to kill the hotelier he planted bomb in his hotel which exploded and damaged big part of the hotel.

The Rivers Police Boss said the suspect has network of informants whom he uses in intelligence gathering about activities of the Police .

CP Disu thanked Inspector General of Police, Delta State Commissioner of Police and officers of Rivers State Police Command for there contribution in the killing.

Recall that the Rivers State Police Command on October 11,2017 declared Daddy Chukwu and seven others wanted over multiple killings in Mgbuoshimini community.

Some community members thanked the CP Disu and the IGP for the timely intervention. The community members said the CP should not relent in taking further steps to eradicate crime and criminality in the community.

Many natives of the community beseiged the Police headquarters to cheer the Police for the great achievement.

On 8th January 2024 The Rivers Police Command neutralized Silas Oderereke aka ‘General’ Oderereke a notorious Greenland Cult Leader cum armedrobber, kidnapper in Ahoada West Local Government Area.

On January 28,2024 the Rivers Police Command made another bold statement by neutralizing an Iceland Cult Anchor ‘General’ John Togo whom CP Disu described as a serial killer,armedrobber and sea pirate terrorizing Bony LGA and other parts of the state.

In a bid to sustain the onslaught against violent crime, the Rivers Police Command on 17th February,2024 neutralized David Gift aka ‘General’ 2Baba the Iceland cult kingpin responsible for killing of Superintendent of Police(SP) Bako Angbashim Divisional Police Officer(DPO) of Ahoada Police Division in Ahoada East LGA on 8th September 2023 and several other killings,kidnapping in the area.

In 26th March 2024 the Rivers State Police Command neutralized David Izuma, another Greenland Cult Commander, a serial killer ,armed robber terrorizing Ahoada West LGA.

While Daddy Chukwu was neutralized by the Rivers State Police Command on 8th April,2024.