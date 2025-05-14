Rivers Emergency Rule: Doors to Peace Open – Wike

…As Fubara Makes Shocking Revelation

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, former Rivers State governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has shed light on his recent meeting with the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, emphasizing the need for genuine peace.

Speaking at a media parley with journalists on Monday, Wike confirmed that Governor Fubara visited him, accompanied by two All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and another former state governor. According to Wike, the meeting was initiated by Fubara, who expressed a desire for peace amid the political turbulence gripping the state.

“The President has called for peace severally,” Wike stated. “And I cannot sit down, and when the President has called for peace, say we don’t want peace. Governor Fubara came.

He came with two governors and other former governors. I did not pursue him. Unfortunately, the two governors are APC governors. He said he wants peace. I want peace too.”

However, Wike noted that genuine peace requires more than just words, hinting that Fubara must demonstrate his commitment to resolving the crisis.

He described the situation as a “self-inflicted injury” and recalled earlier warnings he gave the governor.

“When this thing started, Seyi Makinde, Ortom, Ikpeazu, Ugwuenyi, and I sat him down and said, ‘Look, don’t allow people to push you. You are the governor, nobody is taking it away from you.

But don’t forget that people also labored for you to be the governor,’” Wike said, reflecting on earlier efforts to guide Fubara.

Wike further cautioned that the political standoff, if unresolved, could have severe financial implications for the state, including delays in budget approvals and disruptions in federal allocations.

Meanwhile, Fubara himself has sparked fresh speculation about his political future, suggesting he may be ready to move on from his role as governor.

Speaking during a service of songs in Port Harcourt for the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, Fubara hinted that he might not be eager to return to office.

“Do you even know if I want to go back there?” he said pointedly. “My spirit has already left there. Can’t you see how much better I look? If I had my way, I wouldn’t wish to go back there.”

Observers note that these remarks, coming amid the ongoing political crisis, could signal a significant shift in Fubara’s stance.

Despite continued support from loyalists pushing for his reinstatement, his comments suggest a readiness to move on, potentially leaving the path open for a new political direction. As the Rivers political crisis remains unresolved, the recent exchange between the two leaders highlights the deep divisions that continue to shape the state’s political landscape.