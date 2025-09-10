Back To School: “I Used Holiday To Sew My Own Clothes”

‘Inspiring Story of 9-Year-Old Fashion Prodigy, Miss Treasure Sunday’

Miss Treasure Sunday, a 9-year-old fashion prodigy from Gistwill Montessori School, Elioparanwo, Port Harcourt, has revealed that she spent most of the recently concluded academic year holiday honing her fashion design skills at her mother’s tailoring shop along Elioparanwo Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

As she steps into JSS 2 this September, Treasure’s journey in fashion design is already inspiring many in her community.

Treasure’s fascination with sewing began at the tender age of seven when she first sat behind her mother’s sewing machine at UK Exclusive Design.

Guided patiently by her mother, Mrs. Eucharia Sunday, and Uncle Tailor, the skilled male tailor at the shop, Treasure learned the basics of dressmaking, quickly developing a passion for the craft.

Treasure sat behind a sewing machine as she spoke to our correspondent on Saturday, sharing the pride in her work as she displayed a blouse she made herself.

“I took my measurement, marked the cloth, did the cutting, and then I sewed,” Treasure explained, highlighting the skill and focus required for the process.

She also talked about the essential tools in the shop—the sewing machine, measuring tape, scissors, pins, needles, and threads—that help bring her designs to life.

Though her school regulations do not permit students to sew their uniforms outside, Treasure dreams of designing her own school uniform, showing her determination to blend her passion with her daily life.

Her mother, Mrs. Eucharia Sunday, CEO of UK Exclusive Design, beamed with pride.

“Treasure’s talent and dedication amaze me. She approaches every project with discipline and creativity.

Our shop is not just a workplace but her classroom for becoming a future fashion leader.”, the proud mother told our correspondent.

Treasure’s message to her peers is inspiring: “I want other children to discover their talents early. Don’t be afraid to try new things because your passion can take you far.” Miss Treasure Sunday’s story is a beacon of youthful talent and determination, marking her as one of Port Harcourt’s brightest young designers to watch.