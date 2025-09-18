Bro. Chima O. Chima Crowned King Of Men’s Department, King’s Cathedral Assemblies Of God

The Assemblies of God (King’s Cathedral) Afikpo Street, Mile 1, Diobu in Port Harcourt, Rivers State came alive on Sunday, September 14, 2025 with joy and celebration as Businessman, philanthropist, Bro Chima O. Chima was honoured with the prestigious title of King of the Men’s Department.

The event, marked by clement weather that cast a warm, golden glow over the gathering, drew dignitaries from diverse walks of life, all united to celebrate a man whose dedication and faith have touched many.

The ceremony was a moving tribute to Bro Chima’s unwavering service and leadership within the church’s men’s fellowship.

His calm humility and steadfast commitment to resonated deeply with all present, inspiring heartfelt speeches and tributes throughout the afternoon.

The atmosphere was charged with genuine admiration and cheer, as friends, family, and church members came together to acknowledge his outstanding contributions.

Following the award ceremony, guests were warmly invited to a lively reception party at Posh Suite Ltd, 4-5 Chukwumati Close, Rumuepirikom, Port Harcourt.

The evening unfolded with vibrant fellowship and abundant feasting, where laughter and stories flowed as freely as the celebration itself.

During the ceremony, the following citation was read: “Bro Chima O. Chima, hails from Arochukwu, Abia State, but was born in Ebonyi State. He began his entrepreneurial journey as a teenager by selling kerosene.

After facing setbacks, he moved to Port Harcourt in 1997 to work for Sir Okere Uken Oji, who recognized his honesty and skills. Sir Okere cleared his debts and provided him with 70,000 Naira, which Bro Chima quickly transformed into 2,400,000 Naira in just two years.

Despite a challenging setback occasioned by an unfortunate fire incident that engulfed the Mile One Market at the point of his settlement, Bro Chima’s hard work earned him greater success, support, a shop and shelter.

He has since expanded his business beyond kerosene to include various sectors like paper trade, rice and hospitality. His journey exemplifies the importance of faith, integrity, hard work, and mentorship in achieving lasting success.

His heartfelt response, Bro. Chima expressed deep gratitude, saying, “I am truly honoured to receive this recogniation from Assemblies of God.

This award is not just a reflection of my journey but a testament to the unwavering support of my family, friends, and the church community.

I am inspired to continue serving and uplifting those around me, as together we can achieve great things through faith and hard work.” The event not only honoued a remarkable leader but also reaffirmed the bonds of community and shared faith that continues to thrive at the heart of King’s Cathedral. It was a day to remember-a fitting tribute to a man truly worthy of his crown.