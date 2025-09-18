REQUEST FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (EOI) FOR THE LEASE, OPERATIONS AND MANAGEMENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT BOTTLING WATER COMPANY LTD

In compliance with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (Establishment, Etc) Act 2005, the University of Port Harcourt hereby wishes to advertise for the above-stated services as follows:

1. Introduction

The University of Port Harcourt, a highly ranked University, was established in 1975 and is one of the second-generation Universities in Nigeria. With a population of over 35,000 students and robust staff strength, the University operates in three (3) closely knitted campuses, set in a serene and hospitable community with the neighboring University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.

The University of Port Harcourt Bottling Water Company Ltd in the main Campus is accessible within five (5) minutes’ drive from the University of Port Harcourt Dan Etete Gate and the Abuja Park Gate from Delta Park Campus of the University.

2. Facilities of the University of Port Harcourt Bottling Water Company Ltd

The University of Port Harcourt Bottling Water Company Limited has the following facilities:

– Production Facility: Located at Abuja Campus, Uniport, Port Harcourt, Nigeria, where they produce high-quality table water in sachets, bottles, and refill for dispensers.

– Water Treatment Plant: Equipped with advanced water treatment technologies, including sand filtration, granular activated carbon filtration, sediment filtration, microfiltration, and UV sterilization, to ensure the water meets World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

Some of the company’s capabilities include:

Delivery Services: They offer prompt delivery services to customers in the University Community, Choba, Aluu and other surrounding areas of the University.

– Quality Control: A quality control team conducts regular tests to ensure that the water meets WHO standards.

– NAFDAC Approval: Their products are NAFDAC- approved, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

It is worth noting that the University of Port Harcourt has partnerships with organizations that support research and development in water treatment and management.

NOTE, HOWEVER, THAT:

Ø The use of the ancillary facilities is dependent on the needs of the Plant and the requirements of the Manager/Operator. This subject to negotiation with University.

Ø The successful Manager/Operator may wish to refurbish the existing water bottling plant and two existing water infrastructure to enhance production for the plant, subject to agreement.

3. Invitation

In furtherance of the above, the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) hereby invites suitable, reputable, experienced and competent Firms/Consortia to make submission of Expression of Interest (EOI) for prequalification to be engaged as Manager/Operator of the University of Port Harcourt Bottling Water Company Ltd under a Lease Agreement.

Scope of Services of the University of Port Harcourt Bottling Water Company LTD.

The University of Port Harcourt Bottling Water Company Ltd, offers the following services:

Water Production: The Company produces high-quality table water in sachets, bottles, and refill for dispensers, adhering to NAFDAC standards.

Water Treatment: The Company employs a multi-step water treatment process, including:

Sand Filtration: Removes suspended solids and particles from the water.

Granular Activated Carbon Filtration: Removes chemicals, odors, and tastes.

Sediment Filtration: Traps particulate matter.

Microfiltration: Removes tiny particles and microorganisms.

UV Sterilization: Kills bacteria and other microorganisms.

Quality Control: The Company has a quality control team that conducts regular tests to ensure that the water meets World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

– Distribution: The Company distributes its products to customers in the University Community, Choba, Aluu and other surrounding areas.

The company’s organizational structure includes various departments, such as:

Production Department: Responsible for producing and packaging water.

Quality Control Department: Ensures the quality of the water meets WHO standards.

– Marketing Department: Handles advertising and sales.

Administrative Department: Manages the company’s operations and finances.

Overall, the University of Port Harcourt Bottling Water Company Limited prioritizes producing high-quality water while maintaining a clean and safe working environment.

Eligibility Requirement

Interested Firms/Consortia should submit the following pre-qualification documents:

i) Evidence of Certificate of Incorporation issued by Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) including Form 1.1 or CAC2 and CAC7 or Status Report. Evidence of Company’s Income Tax Clearance Certificate for the last three (3) years valid till 31st December, 2025 with a minimum annual average turnover of N2,000,000,000 (Two billion naira) only.

ii) Evidence of Pension Compliance Certificate valid till 31st December, 2025 (this requirement is only applicable to bidders whose number of staff is 15 and above).

iii) Evidence of registration with National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

iv) Evidence of Product Labeling Approval.

v) Evidence of Water Use Permit.

vi) Evidence of Certification from the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON)

vii) Evidence of Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Compliance Certificate valid till 31st December, 2025 (this requirement is only applicable to bidders whose number of staff is 5 and above or the bidder’s annual turnover is N35m and above).

viii) Evidence of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Clearance Certificate valid till 31st December, 2025;

ix) Evidence of Company’s registration on the National Database of Federal Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers by submission of Interim Registration Report (IRR) expiring on 31st December, 2025 or valid Certificate issued by BPP;

x) Demonstration of ability to refurbish the existing water bottling plant and two existing water infrastructure for the University.

xi) Presentation of a proposed statement of Corporate Social Responsibility to the University Community.

viii) Sworn Affidavit from High Court or Court of Coordinate Jurisdiction:

– disclosing whether or not any officer of the relevant committees of the University of Port Harcourt, or the Bureau of Public Procurement is a former or present Director, shareholder or has any pecuniary interest in the bidder and to confirm that all information presented in its bid are true and correct in all particulars;

– that none of the Company’s Directors has been convicted in any law court for any criminal offence relating to fraud or financial impropriety or criminal misrepresentation or falsification of acts relating to any matter and;

– That the company is not in receivership, bankrupt, or insolvent.

– Company’s Audited Accounts for the last three (3) years – 2022, 2023 and 2024.

ix) Proof of fund to operate the plant through presentation of a current Bank Statement, showing minimum balance of N100m (One Hundred Million naira) only.

x) Reference Letter from a reputable Commercial Bank in Nigeria indicating willingness to provide credit facility for the execution of the operations when needed;

iii) Company’s profile with the Curriculum Vitae of Key Staff to be deployed for the services, including copies of their Academic/Professional qualifications.

iv) Evidence of Firm’s member(s) being certified by the Nigerian Institute of Management, Association for Project Managers Group (APMG), Project Management Institute (PMI) or Similar Institutes.

v) For Joint Venture/Partnership, evidence of Letter of Association or Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) should be provided (a minimum of CAC, TCC & Sworn Affidavit are required from each JV Partner excluding the Lead Partner).

Note that CAC, TCC, PENCOM ITF, NSITF and BPP is compulsory for the Lead Partner.

vi) Evidence of running similar Water Bottling plant with detail address for inspection.

vii) All documents for submission must be transmitted with a covering/forwarding letter under the Company/Consortia’s Letterhead Paper bearing amongst others, at the top of the Page, the Registration Number (RC) as issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), TIN No., Contact Address, Telephone Number (preferably GSM No.) and email address. The letterhead paper must bear the names and nationalities of the Directors of the company at the bottom of the page duly signed by the authorized officer of the Firm/Consortia.

1. METHOD OF SUBSMISSION

Prospective bidders are to submit one (1) original copy and One (1) photocopy of the Expression of Interest documents and should be neatly packed in the listed order above in separate sealed envelopes for each copy and marked EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR THE LEASE, OPERATIONS, MANAGEMENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT BOTTLING WATER COMPANY LTD at the top right-hand corner of the envelope. Thereafter, the sealed envelopes should be put together in a bigger envelope and addressed to: The Vice Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt. Furthermore, the reverse side of each sealed envelope should bear the name and address of the bidder and dropped in the Bid Box at the front of the Council Chambers, Ground Floor, Senate Building, University of Port Harcourt, not later than 12:00 noon, on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Please, solicit for the assistance of the Security Personnel at the entrance, if in doubts.

2. OPENING OF EOI DOCUMENTS

The EOI documents shall be opened immediately after the deadline for submission at 12:00 noon, on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at the Council Chamber, Senate Building, University Park, University of Port Harcourt, Choba, Rivers State, in the presence of the bidders or their representatives and Observers. Please, ensure that you sign the Expression of Interest (EOI) Documents Submission Register at the point of submission as the University will not be held liable for misplaced or wrongly submitted Expression of Interest (EOI) documents. All enquiries should be directed to the Director, Procurement Department via call/WhatsApp on 08037957724.

3. GENERAL INFORMATION

a) Expression of Interest (EOI) must be in English Language and signed by an official authorised by the bidder;

b) Expression of Interest (EOI) documents submitted after the deadline for submission would be returned un-opened;

c) Only the pre-qualified bidders will be invited at a later date for a Request for Proposal (RfP) Submission and Team Defence.

d) All costs incurred as a result of response to this invitation and any subsequent requests for information shall be borne by the responding Firm/Company.

e) The University of Port Harcourt is not bound to pre-qualify any bidder and reserves the right to annul the Procurement process at any time without incurring any liabilities in accordance with Section 28 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

SIGNED:

MRS. GLORIA O. CHINDAH [Ph.D]

REGISTRAR