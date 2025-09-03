National Network Editorial Board Sets Plans for 21st Anniversary Celebration, Celebrates Konkwo’s Survival

The Editorial Board of the National Network newspaper on Monday, September 1, 2025, convened to set detailed plans for the 21st anniversary celebration of the publication.

Led by board chairman, Professor Barigbon Nsereka, attendees at the meeting included Vice Chairman, Rev (Prof) Faraday Iwuchukwu, Publisher Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, General Manager and Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Chris Konkwo, and Editor, Ken Asinobi.

The board concentrated on crafting a memorable anniversary program that reflects the newspaper’s sustained journalistic excellence over two decades.

Their plans embrace a formal gala, a commemorative publication release, and an array of community engagement initiatives aimed at celebrating both the newspaper’s achievements and its dedicated readership.

In a moment of collective relief and joy, the board also took time to celebrate Dr. Chris Konkwo’s remarkable survival and recovery from a recent severe car accident.

Members expressed deep gratitude for his resilience and strength, highlighting this personal victory as a source of inspiration for the entire team. As preparations move forward, the National Network editorial leadership reaffirmed their commitment to delivering quality journalism and innovation, ready to honour 21 years of service with a celebration that underscores the enduring impact of the newspaper in informing and shaping public discourse.