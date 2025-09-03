Newly Elected Khana Council Chairman, Bariere Thomas Promises Action Packed Regime

The reelected Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Bariere Thomas, has assured the people that his second tenure will be marked by action, continuity, and tangible results.

He gave this assurance on Monday, September 1, 2025, during a thanksgiving and dedication service at St. Francis Catholic Church, Baen, shortly after being sworn in for another term.

The parish priest, Rev. Fr. Tambari Dee, who delivered the homily, described the renewed mandate as a divine assignment and urged Dr. Thomas to lead with fairness and compassion.

He likened the chairman to a modern-day Moses, called to deliver his people from hardship. “You are the new Moses of this land. Lead Khana to the promised land of peace and prosperity. Let the people of Khana smile under you and bless God because of your leadership,” the priest said.

He further advised the chairman to focus on the poor, widows, and orphans, stressing that true governance must touch the lives of the many rather than serve the interests of a few.

In his response, Dr. Thomas expressed gratitude to the people of Khana for renewing their trust in him and promised to consolidate on his first-term achievements. “We understand the yearnings and aspirations of our people. I have walked among you, I have shared in your struggles, and I know what Khana needs.

The time for rhetoric is over; now is the time for action. Our people want security, development, and opportunity—and by the grace of God, we will deliver all,” he declared.

Shortly after the service, the chairman performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the KenKhana Divisional Police Station at Duburo Junction, which will be the third police division in the area.

He emphasized that security remained the backbone of development and pledged to make peace and safety the hallmark of his second tenure. “With this new police division, effective policing will no longer be a dream in Khana—it will be a reality. Security is the seed of prosperity, and we are planting that seed today,” he said.

Dr. Thomas also announced plans to set up a Khana Local Government Microfinance Bank to empower farmers, traders, and small businesses.

He pledged to expand educational and healthcare facilities, rehabilitate rural roads, and extend electricity to more communities. “We shall not govern for a select few.

We shall govern for everyone — the farmer, the trader, the teacher, the widow, the youth in the village, and the child in school. My government is your government,” he affirmed.

In his goodwill message, His Royal Highness Mene Daniel F. Nwidag, Mene Bua-Baen, congratulated the chairman on his reelection and praised him for his dedication to peace and development.

He noted that the people of Khana renewed his mandate because of the good work he did in his first term and prayed for him to succeed even greater in his second.

The thanksgiving service, the priest’s prophetic charge, and the chairman’s renewed promises left the community with a sense of optimism that Khana is set for another chapter of peace, progress, and inclusive governance under Dr. Bariere Thomas.