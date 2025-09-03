Rivers SOLAD Swears In Newly Elected 23 LG Chairmen

Rivers State Sole Administrator Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has sworn in The newly elected 23 Local Government Chairmen.

The ceremony took place at the Government House in Port Harcourt. During his address, Ibas emphasized the importance of transparent, accountable, and reform-driven leadership.

He urged the chairmen to prioritize peace, security, and grassroots development, stressing that public office is a sacred trust, not an avenue for personal gain.

Ibas encouraged them to focus on delivering measurable services that improve citizens’ lives and to work towards strengthening local economies.

The Administrator also highlighted the need for collaboration with traditional rulers, security agencies, and community leaders to foster stability, stating that without peace, there can be no progress. He tasked the chairmen to support small businesses, infrastructure upgrades, and investments in education to drive development in their respective areas.