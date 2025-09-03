Eze Woji Commends RSIEC, Electorate For Peaceful Conduct Of 2025 LG Polls

The Paramount ruler of Woji Community, Obio/Akpor LGA, HRH Eze Sir Amb. Dr Emeka Ihunwo JP has praised the Rivers State Independent Electorial Commission (RSIEC) for conducting the 2025 Local Government Election in an orderly manner, adding that the election was free and fair in his community, Woji without any incident of violence.

Eze Woji equally thanked the law enforcement agencies for ensuring that the election was peaceful, pointing out that electorates voted without intimidation, as it is obtainable in civilized countries.

“This is a testament of how democratic elections should be held, therefore I prayed that the country at large emulates the process of this election in order to restore confidence in our democracy once again”

To this end, Eze Ihunwo congratulated the chairmen and councilors that emerged victorious, admonishing them to embark on relevant projects that will alleviate the plight of the people in their respective communities so that the people don’t regret voting them into office.

“Meanwhile, I strongly believe that in my Local Government Obio/Akpor, the chairman elect, Hon. Dr Gift Worlu will do well because he is a tested and trusted technocrat, likewise the PDP ward 6 Councilor elect, Kingsley Worlu, our son from Woji, no doubt will perform creditably following his track records in positions of authority previously held.

The paramount ruler further pointed out that democracy was classically displayed in Obio/Akpor, adding that this is the first time Akpor politician was elected as the Local Government chairman culminating to equitable distribution of power across the wards in the LGA.

“Our country, Nigeria should emulate and internalize what happened in Obio/Akpor in order to balance leadership across the six geo-political zone across the country,” the royal father said. Meanwhile, the Woji monarch noted that the just concluded LGA election align with one of the most important mandate given to the sole administrator vice admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd) to stabilize the state and return it to democratic rule once again, advising that Rivers people should support the elected chairmen in order to end the emergency rule and fast track the state on the path of democracy once again.