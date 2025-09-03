Ezeobi Charges Mainstream Media On Accurate Reporting Of NCDMB’s Mandate, Activities

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) held its usual stakeholders and media interaction in Port Harcourt, Rivers State Thursday, August 28, 2025.

In his opening remarks, the general manager, corporate communication of the agency, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi explained that NCDMB is not an interventionist agency neither was it established for any particular region.

Dr. Ezeobi stressed that NCDMB is Pan Nigeria with the mandate to build local capacity and encourage Nigerians to participate in the oil and gas industry so that other relevant sectors of the nation’s economy will benefit.

The agency, he added was further established to ensure that the local content law was enforced and fully complied with.

Before the creation of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board according to Dr. Ezeobi, focus was on how much Nigeria will get from oil exploration by the multinationals but with the creation of the agency, the focus shifted to local capacity building, Job creation, employment, research and technology development, encouragement of partnerships among related agencies, ownership and control of assets, increased production of local goods and utilization and not to pursue foreigners as wrongly speculated in some circles.

Dr. Ezeobi pleaded with the mainstream media to help the agency by reporting rightly issues relating to the agency, mandate and operation by correcting misconceptions among the public, set agenda for discourse as the conscience of society for clear understanding of the mandate of NCDMB, achievements as well as highlight possible areas for improvement for the greater efficiency of the agency and benefit of the oil and gas industry and the Nigerian people in general. This, he said has become very necessary in light of continued regrettable misinformation and disinformation that trend in the social media.