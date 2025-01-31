Land Dispute: Mgboh Royal Family Takes To Streets Against King Sergeant Awuse

…HM, King Awuse Reacts

The people of Mgboh Royal Family Wednesday took to the streets to protest what they called continued intrusion into their ancestral land by His Majesty, Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse, Nne-nwe-Eli Emohua XIII, Oloh IV, and Paramount Ruler of Emohua Kingdom.

The protesters comprising the elders, women and youths of the Mgboh Royal Family carried placards with varying inscriptions to strengthen their ownership claim of the disputed land which is said to be already in court at the instance of the protesters.

Some of the inscriptions read, “Our land is not for sale, lies cannot prevail over truth, Awuse you are not from Mgboh Royal Family and will not be, Awuse you can’t purchase Royalty with money, live the way God has created you, etc”.

But in a swift reaction, His Majesty, King Awuse in a statement described the protesters as merchants of crises and violence who have through financial inducement, taken advantage of less fortunate circumstances of some individuals to stage a defamatory protest against the personality of Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse.

The statement issued by his press secretary wondered the reason for a protest in a matter which the protesters had already taken to court and is still pending.

The statement further alleged that those behind the protest are the same group of people behind the death rumour about Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse sometime last year while on medical trip abroad.

The statement further alleged that the sponsors of the protesters are fully aware of the absence of the King who is again away on medical treatment in London which they consider a good opportunity to manipulate lies to become facts.

While exonerating the Emohua King of the protesters’ allegations or any other wrongdoing, the statement appealed to the unsuspecting members of the public, the Emohua people and the Rivers State government to be wary of the protesters and to advise the Royal Father’s accusers to ‘purge themselves of evil’ which is capable of triggering breakdown of peace and order in Emohua Kingdom which according to it, has witnessed relative peace and stability since Ohna Sergeant Awuse mounted the saddle of leadership as Nne nwe-Eli Emohua XIII, Oloh IV, and Paramount Ruler of Emohua.