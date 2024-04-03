Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola Enlives Desire For Technological Take-off In Nigeria

…Matriculates 2,354 Students

The ebbing hope for technical and entrepreneurial skills necessary for self employment and for which the polytechnic education was established appears to being gradually renewed and vigorous pursued by Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt.

To this effects, the Polytechnic has just completed a fabrication of cassava peeling machine, cassava grating machine, cassava de-watering machine and industrial oven for storage of agricultural products.

This technological breakthrough was made public Thursday, March 28, 2024 by the acting rector of the institution, Dr. Moses S. Neebee on the occasion of the 33rd matriculation ceremony of the Polytechnic.

According to Dr. Neebee, the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic while training students for academic excellence, is also focused on developing students in technical and entrepreneurial skills to be able to fit into the modern society where self employment is fast overtaking paid-employment.

Reeling out some of the landmarks of his administration since assumption of office and under the chairmanship of Hon. Nname Robinson Ewor, the acting rector, Dr. Moses S. Neebee said the Governing Council is about completing the construction of students hostels which is one of its priorities.

The management of the polytechnic, he said, has also within the limited available resources continued to improve on polytechnic environment, security, staff and students welfare and other basic requirements for teaching and learning.

Other achievents according to the acting rector include the provision of solar street lights to help security on campus at night, solar power also at the polytechnic medical centre and has also commenced the process of producing e-results which will enable the students access the result online hopefully with effect from this semester.

Also, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has completed a two-storey 9 classroom block with offices, approved the procurement of more textbooks and e-books for the polytechnic library, etc, Dr. Neebe further stated, stressing that all these and other TETFUND interventions are meant to produce all round excellent students.

The polytechnic acting rector, Dr. Moses Neebee specially thanked the Rivers State Governor, and Visitor to the institution for all his support and particularly, for reconstituting and inaugurating the 3rd Governing Council of the Polytechnic which he said, is made up of seasoned technocrats and administrators under the chairmanship of Hon. Nname Robinson Ewor.

He said with the continued support of the state government, the Polytechnic will experience a new phase of development in terms of physical infrastructure, workshop/laboratory studios, tools and equipment and other facilities to aid learning.

Dr. Neebee advised the matriculants to take advantage of the facilities so that their aim for choosing Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic as their first choice institution will be achieved.

A total of 2,731 students, made up of 2,354 National Diploma and 377 Higher National Diploma in regular and part-time programmes were matriculated.

So far, Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt offers 20 National Diploma (ND) and five Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes which are all accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) as well as a Diploma in Law Programme.