Dr Mike Nwielaghi @ 60: Why We Celebrate

Birthday anniversaries are good to celebrate but are worth more when there are special reasons for the celebration that transcend usual remembrance. Those who fall into the category of such worthy Birthday celebrations are usually not many, thus making it a joy to identify and rejoice with such celebrants.

Dr. Michael Barieenee Nwielaghi, is one of such rare personalities. A man of many parts, and prominent Nigerian citizen of Ogoni-extraction, Rivers State.

It is of his kind, it’s often said, “There is no personal charm so great as the charm of a cheerful temperament.” Dr. Mike is simply charming, charm being more than beauty.

Born on Tuesday March, 1964, Dr. Mike Barieenee Nwielaghi from the cradle demonstrated that he was a man on the threshold of greatness. That he is a man who has gone beyond being good in what he does to being great is not in doubt.

Dr. Nwielaghi is an alumnus of the Rivers State University Nkpolu, Port Harcourt where he bagged a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degrees in 1988 and 2004 respectively.

In 2014, he bagged his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Marketing from the unique University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Dr. Mike Nwielaghi has a number of publications (published and unpublished) to show for his erudition and scholarship notably, Trade Sales Promotion Strategies and Marketing Performance in the Soft Drink Industries in Nigeria.

The administrative prowess of Dr. Nwielaghi remains the tunic for the giant leap to his present position and social status in society today.

His life and professional career can be summarized thus: Diverse marketing and administrative skills with practical on-the-field marketing knowledge; multi-faceted product developer with over twenty years’ experience in sales and marketing in Nigeria, a political strategist and one given to general mobilization with proven skills in corporate governance and administration, a great team player with biases for value addition both in academic, political and business world, has varied experience and performs better at critical challenging scenarios, a progressive that is loyal to national patriotism, a democrat who is loving and consistent with goal-oriented missions for all round company and societal benefits.

Dr. Mike Nwielaghi’s public life is a huge experience and makes an interesting reading, transcending his profession as a marketer to administration, community development and politics, etc. Thus, life journey has taken Dr. Nwielaghi through the following paths and responsibilities:

Worked as commissioner in Rivers State Electoral Commission and with other board members to plan and implement placements in political offices in the state as well as formulating policies for free, fair and credible elections at the local government levels in the state.

As government nominee of Governing Boards of Rivers State University Oruworukwo, Port Harcourt and Federal Polytechnic Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, to develop policies for the growth of these institutions to their full potentials as citadels of learning and character formation. He is also a visiting lecturer, Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto.

Chairman of various political parties such as Alliance for Democracy (AD), Congress for Progressives Change (CPC). Also national member, Imo State Gubernatorial and State Assembly Electoral Committees.

National Member, Plateau State Congress Electoral Committee and Interim Organizing Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

Secretary, APC Performance Evaluation Committee and Member, Strategy an Implementation Committee APC, Rivers State.

Member, Finance Directorate of Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign Council.

As Chairman, Communication and Strategy Committee of the Ogoni UNEP, Dr. Nwielaghi spearheaded the formulation of blueprints for smooth take –off, of the HYPREP in Ogoni land to achieve her aims and objectives among several other responsibilities.

Dr. Mike Nwielaghi is currently the Chairman, Board of Trustees Ogoni Trust Fund, Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), a federal appointment to manage $1 Billion Trust Fund and to oversee judicial application of funds. Also to harvest more funds for the cleaning of despoiled Ogoniland and other areas of Niger Delta Region.

Dr. Mike Nwielaghi’s journey is one characterized by exemplary leadership, a commitment to public service, and a profound dedication to uplifting his community. His distinguished career includes notable positions such as a former Commissioner of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) and a former Member of the Governing Council for both the Rivers State University (RSU) and the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State.

Dr. Mike Nwielaghi’s core competences include: Sound appetite for value creation and for growth-oriented investments and research activities; leadership, critical thinking and team building for societal well-being; developing strategic insights in political engineering for the well-being of the citizenry; strategic thinking, great speed and dynamism, sound, creative, innovative and artistic disposition to better humanity and society; positive public relations and strategic planning at corporate levels; strategic potential market and sales analysis and surveys, sales and political forecasting.

Before his present appointment as Chairman of BoT of HYPREP, Dr. Mike Nwielaghi had worked in the following organizations:

Zonaac Motors Nig. Ltd- Area Sales Manager (1990-1994 with the responsibilities for Planning, supervising and coordinating sales activities- South/South/South East vehicle markets in Nigeria.

Sunray Publications Nig. Ltd; Area Manager East; Area Manager West; Ag. Head Sales& Marketing (1994, 1996, 1997) responsible for coordinating and supervising sales and marketing activities of printing business, coordinating and planning, forecasting and sales analysis in the country.

Kewalrams Nig. Ltd PHC- Sales Manager East (1998) responsible for supervising sales activities in Eastern Nigeria compromising- South/South/South East motor markets.

Kiwi Nig. Ltd Onitsha- Area Manager East/North Central Region (2000) saddled with directing and coordinating sales and marketing activities of distributors/sales men in South East and North Central Nigeria.

Baks Investment Nig. Ltd PHC- MD/CEO (2003-Date) responsible for the day to day running of the company and Directing the entire group sales/marketing activities and general contract works/LPOS.

Under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Mike Nwielaghi, the BoT of HYPREP has successfully implemented several key projects aimed at improving the lives of the people of Ogoniland.

The Board of Trustees plays a crucial role in driving impactful projects and initiatives that benefit the Ogoni communities. Under the leadership of Dr. Mike Nwielaghi, the BoT has prioritized the needs of the people of Ogoniland, focusing on essential infrastructure projects and healthcare facilities to enhance the quality of life in the region.

The BoT, under Dr. Nwielaghi’s leadership, successfully implemented the second phase of the portable water project, providing access to clean and safe drinking water to 14 communities in Ogoniland. This initiative has significantly improved public health and sanitation, reducing the prevalence of waterborne diseases and improving overall well-being.

The long-awaited Centre of Excellence project, which had been lingering since 2017, was finally executed under Dr. Nwielaghi’s leadership. This facility serves as a hub for educational, research, and training activities, fostering innovation and knowledge exchange among the community members.

In line with the commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure, the BoT facilitated the execution of the Ogoni Specialist Hospital in Kpite Tai LGA. This state-of-the-art facility provides specialized medical services and advanced healthcare solutions to residents, addressing critical healthcare needs in the region.

Recognizing the importance of accessible healthcare services, the BoT initiated the construction of a cottage hospital in Buan Community in Khana LGA. This facility serves as a primary healthcare center, offering essential medical services and preventive care to residents, thereby enhancing healthcare accessibility and affordability.

One of the flagship projects under Dr. Nwielaghi’s leadership is the Ogoni Power Project. This initiative aims to address energy needs in the region by providing reliable and sustainable power supply to communities. The project not only enhances socio-economic development but also contributes to environmental sustainability through the use of renewable energy sources.

In addition to infrastructure projects, the BoT conducted thorough assessments of remediated sites following completion by contractors. This proactive approach ensures that environmental remediation efforts meet the highest standards and effectively mitigate environmental degradation, safeguarding the health and well- being of the community.

The achievements of the Board of Trustees under the leadership of Dr. Mike Nwielaghi underscore their dedication to advancing the socio-economic development of Ogoniland. Through strategic planning, effective execution, and a commitment to community empowerment, the BoT has made significant strides in improving infrastructure, healthcare, and environmental sustainability in the region. These achievements represent a milestone in the journey towards holistic development and prosperity for the people of Ogoniland.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Nwielaghi is recognized as a consummate politician, philanthropist, and administrator, whose tireless endeavors have positively impacted numerous lives and transformed communities.

In appreciation and recognition of his contributions to his fatherland, Ogoni, Rivers State and Nigeria in general, Dr. Mike Nwielaghi has been honoured with several awards including: Justice of Peace (JP), a conferment by Rivers State Government; Advocate for Good Governance By the National Network Newspaper, Fellow Institute of Corporate Administrators, Ambassador for Peace and Knight of St Mulumba (KSM) of the Roman Catholic Church, Distinguished Eco-management Fellow of African Institute of Waste Management and Environmental Studies, and Fellow, Green Advocates of Nigeria (FGAN) by Environmental Lawyers in Nigeria among others.

As he celebrates six decades of life, Dr. Nwielaghi stands as an inspiration and a testament to the power of leadership and philanthropy. His influence transcends the borders of Rivers State, leaving behind a lasting legacy that will continue to shape the future for generations to come.

His dedication to excellence and commitment to serving others inspire us all to reach higher and strive for greatness. ‘As a leader, you have steered us through challenges with grace and wisdom, always leading by example.’

Wishing you all the joy of the moment as you mark this remarkable additional year to your eventful life.

Happy Birthday and Many Happy Returns Sir.