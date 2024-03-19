National Network Inaugurates 20th Anniversary Planning Committee

One of Nigeria’s South-South region’s leading newspaper, National Network, has put machineries in place for celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Consequently, a three man Committee has been inaugurated for the planning and execution of the event billed for a date to be announced soon. They include Mr. Chris Konkwo, Chairman; Mr. Ken Asinobi, Secretary and Dr. Ngozi Anosike, Director, Contact and Mobilization.

Performing the inauguration at its corporate office in Port Harcourt on Thursday, the Chairman of the Editorial Board, Professor Barigbon Nsereka, thanked the committee members for accepting the responsibility of organizing the upcoming event.

Professor Nsereka emphasized the importance of commemorating two decades of journalistic excellence and societal impact.

“Our newspaper has been a beacon of truth, a voice for the voiceless, and a guardian of democracy for the past twenty years,” he declared, adding, “As we embark on this journey to celebrate our achievements and chart the course for the future, let us uphold the values of integrity, accuracy, and independence that have defined us.”

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Mr. Chris Konkwo expressed gratitude for the opportunity to steer the anniversary celebrations. He expressed excitement and determination to make the 20th anniversary celebrations a grand success.

“It is both an honor and a privilege to be entrusted with the task of organizing such a momentous occasion, and we pledge to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that it becomes a memorable and impactful event”, he said.

Mr. Konkwo, General Manager/Editor-in-Chief of the paper, acknowledged its role in shaping public opinion and stressed the importance of commemorating this significant milestone in an inclusive and impactful manner.

He further outlined the committee’s objectives, which include organizing a series of events, conferences, and exhibitions to showcase the newspaper’s achievements and contributions to journalism over the years. He emphasized the committee’s commitment to involving the wider public and engaging various stakeholders in the celebrations, including readers, advertisers, and prominent figures from the media industry.

National Network’s Publisher, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam,JP, who was present at the occasion, commended the committee members for their unwavering commitment and dedication at ensuring that National Network remains consistent on the news-stands and expressed his confidence in their ability to organize an extraordinary celebration that would not only honor the newspaper’s legacy but also inspire future generations of journalists.