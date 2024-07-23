Christ Army Church Nigeria Urges Political Stability, Prayers For Gov Fubara

…Be Vessel Of Honour, Most Rev. Dappa Abbey Charges Bishop Martins

The Prelate of Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN), His Eminence, Most Rev Dappa Opubo Abbey has charged Christians and people of Rivers State to pray fervently for peace and stability amid the political crisis rocking the state.

Speaking at the Consecration and Enthronement of the new Bishop of Bonny Diocese, Rt. Rev. Nkobiriari Victor Martins at St.Michael’s Cathedral, Bonny Island on Saturday, July 20, 2024, the Prelate stressed the need for political stability as the only vehicle needed to drive democratic gains in the state.

Amid the heightened political tension, Prelate Abbey urged the congregation to pray for Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and called for a truce to abate the crisis.

“Touch not my anointed and do my prophets no harm,” he declared, while invoking the sanctity and protection of leaders.

Most Rev. Dappa Opubo Abbey, JP, the Spiritual Head and President of Synod of CACN stressed the importance of unity and support for the new Bishop, Rt. Rev. Nkobiriari Victor Martins, and also urged the Bishop to uphold justice and truth without fear or favour.

Prelate Abbey’s message was not solely political but also deeply rooted in the spiritual responsibilities of the church.

He charged Bishop Martins to be a vessel of honour, highlighting that his new position carried greater grace and responsibility.

“Your position today is bigger than yesterday’s position. Double anointing – Priest and Bishop! Your grace today is better than yesterday. Don’t create factions in the Church and in Bonny Diocese. Be fair to all. See all as your people,” the Prelate exhorted.

In a poignant message delivered during the enthronement service on Sunday, July 21, 2024, Bishop of Bori Diocese of CACN, Rt. Rev MacJob Mkparo emphasized the qualities essential for the new Bishop, urging him to be blameless, vigilant, sober, and hospitable.

Bishop Mkparo who spoke on the theme, “He who desires a good thing from God”, underscored the importance of family values, calling on Christian parents to raise their children in the fear of God.

“A Bishop must not to be given to wine, not be greedy or involved in filthy lucre, but be patient, not a brawler, and not covetous,” Mkparo counselled, setting a high moral standard for the new Bishop.

The two-day event was graced by a distinguished gathering of the clergy, including: Rt. Rev T.G.T. Henry, Administrator, Rivers Province 1; Rt. Rev. Okpot S. Okpot, Bishop Akwa Ibom Central Diocese; Ven. Bright Ireoanya, Administrator, Ikwerre Diocese; Ven. Steven G. Wilcox, Vicar, St. Michael’s Cathedral, Bonny; Ven. Tonye P. Jackmay, Supervisor, Dema Abbey Archdeaconry; Rev. Canon Ezekiel Eli, Superintendent, Kalaibiama District and Rev. Canon I.I.T. Herbert, Vicar, St. Philip Parish, Port Harcourt.

Also present at the memorable event were Rev. Canon Endurance Duke, Synod Secretary; Rev. Canon Daniel W. Green, Canon Residentiary, St. Michael Cathedral; Rev. Canon Charles T. Hart, Vicar, St. John Parish, Abalamabie; Rev. Canon Mac Inoma Diri, Diocesan Secretary and Prelate’s Chaplain; Rev. Canon Tamunoibituru B. Dublin Green, Vicar, St. James CACN, Green’s Iwoama, and Rev. Canon Jerry Needam, Synod Media Communicator, amongst others.

Also in attendance were Sir Joy I. Koko, Sir Ellis Tams Jumbo, Sir John Brown, Sir Ibibo Joseph Hart, Dr. Benjamin Ibietonye JP, Elder Emmanuel S. Green, Engr. Dagogo Mina Jumbo, Sir (Chief) M.E. Omu and others including members of the Bonny and Bille chiefs councils.

The Oaths of Due Obedience, Consecration, Submission to the Synod, Canonical obedience, submission and allegiance to Christ were administered by Sir Barr. I.G. Igani, Bonny Diocesan legal adviser.

The Consecration and Enthronement ceremony was a profound reminder of spiritual guidance and divine leadership, highlighting the CACN’s commitment to fostering peace and unity both within the church and the broader community.