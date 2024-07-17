HH Hotels CEO Gifts Refrigerators, Barber’s Shop To Widow, 3 Members Of ONELGA Community

Idu Ogba community in Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) was abuzz with excitement on Tuesday, July 15, 2034 as the CEO of HH Hotels and Apartments, Omoku, Mr. Chimuenya Henry Umejuru, made a surprise visit and empowered four indigent members of Obosiukwu and Osobile communities.

The philanthropic gesture was part of a month-long celebration marking the one-year anniversary of HH Hotels, a hospitality establishment that has become a popular destination in ONELGA and adjoining towns for its excellent service delivery.

Among the beneficiaries was Mrs. Ifeoma Dimkpa Miriam, a widow struggling to sustain her provisions store business after the passing of her husband. Moved by her situation, Mr. Umejuru gifted her a large Skyrun-branded deep freezer to help grow her enterprise.

Two other recipients, Uche Osiagor and Ezebunwa Oputa, also received heavy-duty deep freezers, while Nna Ehuike, popularly known as “Mexico”, had his struggling barbing salon revitalized with a split-unit air conditioner, wireless rechargeable clippers, and other essential equipment.

In his address to the beaming beneficiaries, the youthful Mr. Umejuru expressed his commitment to supporting the growth of small and medium-scale businesses in the oil-rich Idu communities.

“This is just the beginning,” he said. “We will continue to identify and empower indigent and hardworking individuals who are striving to improve their livelihoods and contribute to the development of Idu Ogba”, he said.\

Overwhelmed with gratitude, the beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Umejuru for his generosity and the life-changing impact it would have on their small businesses and ability to provide for their families.

Some community members present at the event praised Mr. Umejuru’s philanthropic spirit and HH Hotels’ dedication to uplifting the local population. The event has undoubtedly left a lasting impression and set the tone for a year of continued community engagement and support from the hospitality giant.