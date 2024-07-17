HYPREP: Kadilo Kabari Celebrates Zabbey’s Reinstatement As Project Coordinator, Lauds Ogoni Unity

Erstwhile Facilitator of the Ogoni Generation Next Project, Chief (Hon) Kadilo Kabari, has hailed the reinstatement of Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey as the Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Kabari sees this as a testament to the resilient “can-do spirit” of the Ogoni people.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to the HYPREP Project Coordinator on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Kabari highlighted the historical challenges and shortcomings of various HYPREP regimes, including the era of Joi Nunyie, Marvin Dekil-Philip Shekwolo, and the Ferdinand Giadom-Nennibarini Zabbey era.

Kabari emphasized the importance of unity, forgiveness, love, and patriotism in achieving progress for the Ogoni people. He commended the collective efforts of Ogoni leaders, whom he referred to as “Team Wike With Tinubu,” and those who protested against or condemned Zabbey’s previous dismissal.

In the letter, Chief Kabari, who is currently the Convener of B.O.P Ogoni, outlined several key issues that Zabbey should prioritize in his reinstated role. These include:

Recovery of funds for the Ogoni power project with no visible work done. Providing starter packs and positive engagements for the 5,000 youths trained in alternative livelihood schemes. Executing sustainability action plans for the completed and ongoing portable water provision schemes. Recovering funds from questionable impact assessments and failed shoreline remediation awards. Expediting work on the Center of Excellence, specialist hospital, cottage hospital, and numerous water projects. Mainstreaming Ogoni sons and daughters engaged with HYPREP into the core civil service or oil and gas industry. Treating appropriations for educational development and further livelihood trainings for Ogoni students and youths with urgency. Publicly declaring the actual state/figures of funds remaining in the Ogoni trust and expected or remitted sources.

Concluding, Chief Kabari highlighted his unwavering loyalty and support for the Tinubu Presidency and Wike’s leadership, commending their role in making Zabbey’s reinstatement possible.