Chief Chukwuemeka Eze Celebrates Prof. Georgewill’s Three Years of Transformative Leadership At UNIPORT

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has praised the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Owunari Georgewill on the third anniversary of his tenure as VC of UNIPORT.

In a press statement released in Port Harcourt, Sunday, Eze described Georgewill as a visionary leader under whose leadership, UNIPORT has ascended to become Nigeria’s top-ranked institution, with significant strides in both academic and infrastructural development.

Eze commended Georgewill for his exceptional strides, highlighting the Vice Chancellor’s role in revitalizing the university and positioning it to compete among Africa’s elite institutions.

“Prof. Georgewill has demonstrated extraordinary vision and commitment,” Eze stated, adding that his leadership has not only enhanced the university’s reputation but also set a new standard for academic excellence.

Since Georgewill’s appointment, UNIPORT has seen the introduction of new faculties, substantial improvements in staff career structures, and the establishment of global partnerships aimed at addressing critical issues such as climate change.

These reforms, Eze stated, underscore Georgewill’s commitment to advancing the university’s mission and fostering an environment of innovation and progress.

Reflecting on the journey, Eze recalled the legacy of the late Prof. Andrew Effemini, whose influence was pivotal in Georgewill’s appointment.

Despite Effemini’s absence, Eze expressed deep satisfaction with the strides made under Georgewill’s stewardship.

He concluded with a call to action for continued support of Georgewill’s leadership.

His words, “I urge everyone—staff, students, and stakeholders—to maintain their support and contribute to our shared vision of excellence,” Eze said.