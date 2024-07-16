Reinstatement of Zabbey: OPA Hails President Tinubu’s Action

…Demands Funding For HYPREP

The Ogoni Peoples Assembly (OPA) has congratulated the Ogoni community, particularly Professor Nennibarini Zabbey, for his reinstatement as Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

A statement jointly signed by OPA’s Leader, Reverend Probel Williams, and Secretary, Dr. Evidence Ep-aabari Enoch, underscored the Project Coordinator’s unwavering commitment to environmental restoration and justice.

OPA hailed what it described as Professor Nennibarini Zabbey’s perseverance as HYPREP’s Project Coordinator, adding that his leadership is seen as a beacon of hope and progress for the Ogoni Cleanup efforts, with the OPA and the broader community rallying behind him for a successful tenure.

The OPA expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his prompt and decisive action in response to the community’s concerns. It noted that by addressing the out-of-order suspension of the HYPREP Project Coordinator, President Tinubu has not only listened to the Ogoni people but has also prevented a major protest, demonstrating his commitment to democratic values and justice.

Known for its steadfast dedication to the socio-economic and developmental aspirations of the Ogoni people, OPA highlighted its role in mobilizing Ogonis both at home and in the diaspora, emphasizing their shared mission for progress and environmental stewardship.

Amid the celebrations, OPA called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to fulfill its financial obligations to HYPREP. Drawing parallels to the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the organization emphasized the need for equitable federal funding to ensure the success of the Ogoni cleanup, as outlined in the UNEP Report.

Noting that the Ogoni community has a rich history of leading environmental advocacy, often at great personal cost, OPA insisted that Ogoni leadership must helm HYPREP, given their firsthand experience and sacrifices in the fight against environmental degradation.

This stance, it added, reflects the community’s belief in their unique qualification to oversee the restoration of their homeland. The statement lauded the collective efforts of Ogoni leaders, traditional rulers, and political figures. They stressed that the strength and unity demonstrated in this endeavor would serve as a foundation for future achievements.