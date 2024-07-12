Offor Floats Free Skill Acquisition Training Program For 55 Women  In Omagwa

As part of efforts to alleviate poverty and joblessness in Ikwerre Communities and beyond, a one month empowerment training program for Fifty-Five young women has kicked-off at Omagwa Civic Centre, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after declaring the training open, Engr. Grant Offor (FNSE) said the essence of coming up with the idea of packaging the training program is to secure the future of the women to acquire skill in different areas to enable them be self-reliant and cater for themselves and families at the end of the training.

Engineer Offor who was represented by his media aide Dr. Given Nwodimkpa noted that his desire is to reduce poverty to the bearest minimum and ensure that food is placed on the table of the trainees, stressing that starter-packs will be given to them on graduation.

He however charged the facilitators of the program to be committed to their duties so as to enable the participants catch up with the requisite knowledge needed to succeed, pointing out that the program is not only for indigenes, but also cuts across other adjoining communities as well as the state and beyond.

Also speaking, the initiator, AMB Genevieve Ezeocha observed that the program is focusing on some key areas like cosmetology, fashion and designing art and prints, capacity building and so on, noting that the participants were carefully chosen by the screening committee without any form of discrimination and urged them not to waste this golden opportunity. AMB Ezeocha also pointed out that participants were before now engaged in petty trading and farming and expressed confidence that in no distant time their products will hit the markets and commended Engr. Offor for sponsoring them.