Attempted Suicide Over Fuel Subsidy, Kidnapping Rescued

A man who climbed a radio mast in an attempt to commit suicide on Monday in Abuja has been rescued.

The man identified as Shuaibu Yusuf, from Borno State, descended from the mast after numerous pleas from emergency responders, and was subsequently apprehended by the police.

Shuaibu had vowed to sacrifice his life for the nation’s pressing issues, while pleading for fellow Nigerians to join his cause, emphasizing his readiness to sacrifice his life for what he termed critical issues.

He demanded the restoration of fuel subsidies and declaration of a state of emergency on insecurity, and the government to take immediate action in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Niger, and Borno to combat terrorism and restore peace.

The man also requested opening of borders for food importation to tackle the food shortage crisis, and that the government should address the issue of out-of-school children.

DAILY POST reports that Fire Service operatives, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and FCT officials were present to intervene.

According to the report, the man climbed the mast allegedly belonging to Aso radio after leaving a note detailing his intention.

DAILY POST reports that the nation has seen an upsurge in suicide cases recently. Some health experts have blamed it on the biting economic hardship and hunger.