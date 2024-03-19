Again, National Network Wins Newspaper Of The Year Award

For the fifth consecutive year by different organizations, the National Network newspaper has once more clinched the prestigious Newspaper of the Year award, solidifying its position as one of the leading publications in the South-South region of Nigeria.

The latest accolade, Newspaper of the Year 2024, was bestowed upon National Network by My Bori My City organization on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Bori, Khana Local Government Area.

Organizers of the event cited the paper’s bold and fearless brand of journalism, as well as its unwavering resilience and consistent presence on newsstands for the past two decades, as the reasons behind the honor.

In the sleek award plaque presented to the National Network, the inscription reads: “This award is given in recognition of your immense contribution to the Ogoni race by telling and sharing the Ogoni stories globally and fostering societal growth.”

The event, which was attended by dignitaries from various sectors, had the Chairman of the National Network’s Editorial Board, Professor Barigbon Nsereka, representing the paper to receive the prestigious award.

In his brief acceptance speech at the occasion, Prof. Nsereka expressed heartfelt appreciation on behalf of the newspaper.

“We are truly honored and humbled to receive this similar award from different organizations for the fifth consecutive year. It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team at the National Network. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism and will continue to serve our readers with integrity and excellence”, he declared.

Recall that National Network newspaper clinched the Dmoma Awards for Newspaper of the Year in 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively.

In 2023, the newspaper bagged the Africa Update Magazines Newspaper of the Year Award, with the latest being the My Bori My City Newspaper of the Year 2024.