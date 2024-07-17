Accountability, Integrity Needed For Better Governance, FAIR Tells Nigerians

The Executive Director of an advocacy group, Forum for Accountability, Integrity and Responsibility (FAIR), Mr. Onyche Wofurum Igwe, has urged Nigerians to commit to being accountable, having integrity, and being responsible as these virtues will improve governance in the country.

Mr. Igwe, who leads the non-partisan watchdog group, said this call is necessary to address the widespread issues that are undermining Nigeria’s democratic values.

Speaking at a press conference in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Igwe emphasized that FAIR’s mission is to advocate for systemic changes that give a stronger voice to marginalized groups and promote fairness.

“Our goal is to create solutions driven by justice that encourage transparency and fairness in the way the government is run,” he stated.

The FAIR leader explained the critical concepts of accountability and integrity, and how they are interdependent.

He said accountability is essential for building trust and reliability within organizations and government, while integrity is the foundation of ethical behavior, which is vital for personal and professional success.

Igwe also criticized the influence of “godfatherism” in Nigerian politics, a practice he says is harmful to democratic principles and public trust.

He urged all Nigerians, civil society groups, and the media to unite in upholding democratic values and demand transparent governance.

The press conference ended with a call for Nigerians to embrace these core values of accountability and integrity in all aspects of life. “Together, we can build a better Nigeria by advocating for accountability and integrity everywhere,” Igwe declared, asking for a collective effort to restore trust in the country’s institutions.