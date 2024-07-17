G 23 Urges National Assembly To Remove LG Elections From SIECs

G 23, a group that draws its members from the 23 local government areas of Rivers State has appealed to the National Assembly to remove the conduct of the local government elections from the States Independent Electoral Commission (SIECs).

It said the removal of the LG elections from SIEC would prevent the outcome from being manipulated by State Chief Executive Officers.

G 23 which applauded the Supreme Court for granting autonomy to local governments and outlawed caretaker committees, said the people should be allowed to elect whoever they want as LG chairmen in their respective local government areas.

The group who spoke through its leader, Tony Okocha at a press briefing in Port Harcourt said all elections should be handed over to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enhance credibility.

The G 23 also condemned the utterances of Ikenga Ugochinyere, lawmaker representing Ideato Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Dan Nwanyanwu, Chairman Zenith Labour Party for what it called their meddlesomeness in the political affairs of Rivers State.

Ugochinyere reportedly described the Appeal Court ruling that asked the parties in the dispute as regards the Rivers State House of Assembly to maintain “Status quo ante bellum”, ie, the situation as it were before the court case, as judgement made in error.

G 23 claimed that the Appeal Court granted all the prayers sought by Martins Amaewhule and 26 members of the Rivers State Assembly on the suit instituted against the state in contrast to Ugochinyere’s insinuation.

The group wondered why the Ideato born politician would leave the myriad of problems plaguing his state IMO, including devastating floods that have washed away roads and IPOB’s alleged violent agitations and made himself and his G 60 the mouthpiece of the Rivers State Government. According to it, Ugochinyere and his partners were mere hirelings reaping from the purse of the government.

G 23’s grudges with Dan Nwanyanwu, the Zenith Labour Party chairman was his alleged statement that Wike would contest against Tinubu in 2027.

The group described Dan Nwanyanwu as a serial political failure who was booted out of Peter Obi’s Labour Party because of alleged financial sleeze. The man, it said is another hireling that is reaping financial benefits from the Rivers State Government.

The group warned the duo to desist from meddling in the political affairs of Rivers State, stressing that Rivers people can no longer tolerate it. It further warned that its leaders would take them to the cleaners if they continue to meddle in Rivers State political affairs.