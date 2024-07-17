Joy, Expectation As  WhiteHouse Hotel Debutes At Eagle Island Housing Estate, PH

History was made on Sunday July 14,2024 at the Eagle Island Housing Estate, Port Harcourt as a new hospitality industry added colour to existing ones in the estate.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Distinguished Senator Denton West said that Rivers state under the able leadership of His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara is peaceful and investment friendly hence the state is the investors destination.

He made it clear that all those calling for state of emergency are detractors and indeed enemies of the state and called on all and sundry to support the Fubara administration which he noted means well for the state and her people.

Highlights of the event were the striking opening prayer offered by Pastor Joshua Fubara of the Apostolic Church, Nigeria Pipeline Assembly, Rumuodomaya Area, Port Harcourt.

He later led other dignitaries to cut the tape and commission the hotel, declaring it open for business. The dignitaries included politicians, traditional rulers, Clergy and business partners who came to grace the occasion.

In a press interview, the proprietor of the hotel, Sir Ibanibo Haniel Jack, an unassuming gentleman said he was moved to come back home from his base in the United States of America to invest as a result of clarion calls, considering first his love for humanity, state and country as well as his desire to reach out to the down throden as a result of the peaceful and conducive environment provided by the state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara despite the distractions.

Sir Jack confirmed that he is first and foremost a Port Harcourt Boy and loves to rejuvenate the peace, unity and camaraderie they enjoyed back in those days where night life was sweet without any molestation.

The Abonnema born businessman maintained that with Gov Fubara’s peaceful disposition and visionary leadership, the state will witness tremendous transformation in the near future assuring that nothing will disturb him completing his 8 years tenure like his predecessors, adding that whatever political crisis being witnessed now will eventually calm down to the glory of God.

He made it clear that every reasonable Rivers person and even residents will definitely support and encourage the governor to achieve set goals in the interest and well-being of the people.

“Gov Fubara is the man of the day and needs every encouragement to succeed. He is a wise, calculated and focused man on a divine mission”; he declared. On what new he intends to bring on the table to make a difference in the Whitehouse hotel, Sir Ibanibo Jack said the siren and secured environment with a special Riverine delicacies including the special “Ofrima Bush Bar” for relaxation makes the difference and as its slogan goes “A trial will leave lasting memories on the guests” and that will attract them to want to come again,” he said.