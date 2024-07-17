Judiciary Remains Common Man’s Last Hope – PDP Chieftain

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state, Chief Dr Good Luck Nwobike has said that despite conflicting pronouncements from the judicial arm of the government, it still remains the hope of the common man especially in the sustenance of democracy in dispute resolution

He stated this in a chat with newsmen over the weekend in Port Harcourt

This was in reference to the court interpretation of the fraudulent tenure elongation by the former Rivers state House of Assembly members to cause unnecessary crisis in the state. He said there was no way the goal post will be shifted in the middle of the game if not for mischief.

He also used the medium to hail the Appeal court judgement that finally silenced the former council Chairmen.

Chief Nwobike then urged the Inspector General of Police to ask his men to clear the 23 Council Secretariat entrance as a result if they are not biased and allow the CTC members to freely function in the interest of the people.

He equally hailed the Appeal court judgement which he noted, the Abuja politicians misinterpreted to their favour but which in actual fact nailed the former Assembly members.

“It is clear that the Appeal court judgement did not change their status but only directed the contenders to the appropriate court for proper adjudication”, he stated.

The bone of contention is whether these persons actually defected and vacated their seats or not”..

The answer is ‘yes’ with overwhelming evidence confirming that,” he said

He said what should occupy the people’s mind now is kick-starting the process of filling the vacated seats of the former legislators through bye election.

Sir Dr Nwobike used the opportunity to commend Gov Fubara for the initiative to select competent hands as CTC members to man the 23 LGAs immediately as nature abhors vacuum.

He therefore used the chance to congratulate the LG CTC chairman and their team, Chief Nwobike then used the chance to congratulate the Ikwerre LG CTC Chairman, Chief Dr Darlington Orji; Barr Eloka Tasie Amadi, Commissioner for Works; Dr. Aaron Chiliobi, Supervisor for Agriculture and Eze, Sir Mike Elechi, Leader of the Simplified Movement in KELGA.