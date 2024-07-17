PDP Stalwart Drums Support For Gov Fubara

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party, distinguished Senator Denton- West has drummed support for His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for continuation of his good governance to the people of the state.

“Gov Fubara should be given a chance to do his work without distraction. Rivers people love his people -oriented policies and programmes”.

Speaking with newsmen over the weekend in Port Harcourt, he lamented that it is unfortunate that the immediate past governor of the state and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has decided to destroy the state he helped in building out of greed, plunging the people into untold hardship and tension by his action.

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call Wike to order in the interest of all, pointing out that Wike’s political ambition might be affected in the long run as according to him Wike is loosing support and goodwill by the day

“Some people claimed they made Fubara governor but the truth is that even if he was assisted to become a candidate, governor Fubara was accepted, embraced, supported and voted for by the masses and so should be given a chance to concentrate on his divine mission”.

Senator Dr Denton-West who represented Rivers South East (now West) senatorial district in the third republic appealed to former governor Wike to leave Fubara alone and concentrate on his assignment at Abuja, recalling that he had always had his way in the state without hindrance.

He made it clear that all the activities of the former lawmakers is null and void and of no effect whatsoever having defected to another party since December, 2023. He urged the INEC to quickly conduct a bye election to fill their vacant seats without further delay to prevent breakdown of law and order in the state as there cannot be two parallel legislatures.

He also urged the judiciary to be up and doing in their duties. “The judiciary should be diligent and transparent in their judgement as they owe the country and her people a duty to uphold the constitution and sustain our nascent democracy”.

On the celebrated Appeal Court on the former lawmakers, Dr Denton-West who is the Medical Director of the West End clinic, Port Harcourt clarified that the jubilation by the pro-Wike camp was misplaced, explaining that the former lawmakers who defected were not brought back into office by the Appeal Court”s decision which did not affirm the legitimacy of the legislature’s seat but rather merely determined that the court which issued the injunction against the parliamentarians lacked the authority to do so.

He described the ultimatum issued to the governor by the illegal legislators to re-present the 2024 Budget as rubbish as according to him even when they are unsure of their status.

On the intention of the Fubara administration to probe its predecessor, the Senator said it is a welcome develop as past administrations in the state probed their predecessors at least for the sake of probity. He reminded the government to also include the immediate past LG Council Chairmen.

On the Supreme Court judgement granting full financial autonomy to the local government councils in Nigeria, he said it was also a good development as it will bring government nearer to the people but that there should be a monitoring mechanism either from the governors or the local legislative assemblies to achieve set goals, adding that they could be allowed to set agenda for the local authorities as according to him, to whom much is given, much is equally expected.

The Distinguished Senator Denton West however expressed dismay that the same former lawmakers and their supporters who stiffly opposed the policy years back are the ones promoting and pushing for it’s implementation for selfish interest.

On whether there is hope for Nigeria, senator Denton-West expressed optimism that Nigeria will be great again but advised the political leaders to quickly consider restructuring the country, explaining that if all the states for instance, develop their natural resources and contribute to the centre through a law making it compulsory, there will be no problem and the centre will be made less attractive. Stressing that it’s important the citizens to work according to the tenets and plans of the founding fathers for inclusiveness.

“Nigerian leaders should wake up from their slumber and face realities. They should restructure the country, that is what will make us one united nation where everyone will enjoy inclusiveness not a case of few states working and sharing their resources to sustain other lazy states”; he said. He made it clear that if the Niger Delta region that is laying the golden eggs to feed the nation is allowed to be destroyed by the political ambition of one person, the whole country will be affected and appealed for stakeholders intervention in the self-inflicted political crisis in Rivers state, capital of the Niger Delta region.