Former Governor Omehia Loses 95yr-Old Mother

Former governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Celestine Omehia, is mourning the loss of his beloved mother, who passed away at the age of 95.

The news of her demise has cast a somber mood over the political and social circles of Rivers State.

Sources close to the family said Ma Omehia, known for her grace and wisdom, peacefully departed this world, leaving behind a legacy of love and resilience.

She was not only a beloved mother but also a source of inspiration and strength.

The late nonagenarian, a revered matriarch, was known for her gentle demeanor and unwavering support for her son’s political career.

Her passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her, as she was widely regarded as a pillar of strength and wisdom in her community.

The funeral arrangements have been set for the 26th, 27th, and 28th of April 2024.

The solemn ceremonies will take place in Ubima, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, the hometown that Ma Omehia held dear throughout her life.

Family, friends, and well-wishers are expected to gather to pay their respects and offer their condolences to the grieving family.

The loss of such a respected figure has garnered condolences from across the state, with many expressing their sympathies to Sir Celestine Omehia and his family during this difficult time.

The late matriarch’s life serves as an inspiration to many, and her passing is a reminder of the inevitable cycle of life.

Even in sorrow, her memory will continue to be cherished and her contributions to society celebrated.