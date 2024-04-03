New Traditional Ruler For Rumuosi Emerges Amid Fanfare

The Rumuosi Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State has got a new traditional/ paramount ruler.

He is HRH, Eze Titus Bekweri Okemini Akani. The new paramount ruler/Nye-Nwe-Ali of Rumuosi comes from the Eze Wokem Family, one of the two royal families righted traditionally to produce the paramount ruler whenever the need arises.

The mantle of leadership subsequently fell on HRH, Eze Titus Bekweri Okemini Akani, the first son, and eldest of the Wokem family following the death of his predecessor from the Eze Wekwem family, another of the two royal families.

The coronation of HRH, Eze Titus Bekweri Okemini Akani following the completion of all the rites and rituals as tradition demands including going to Akpor Town Hall for the necessary cleansing by sweeping the “Obiri”.

He thanked the Offor holder, elders and Chiefs as well as the Community Development Committee (CDC) for standing for the truth and assured to always do the right things.

HRH, Eze Okemini Akani described his selection as the arrival of light to liberate his people from ‘bondage’.

The royal father also expressed his gratutide to the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for all his lofty policies and achievements particularly the Port Harcourt Ring Road project that cuts across the Rumuosi community.

He appealed to Governor Fubara to also look into the internal roads in Rumuosi and kindly give the traditional stool of Rumuosi Kingdom the necessary recognition.

Prince Chibuike Akani, the spokesperson of Rumuosi community said the selling point of the new paramount ruler is his devotion and commitment as a devout Christian, stressing that “when the righteous rule, the people rejoice”.