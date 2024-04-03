Bro. Obuah Joins Ndoni Community As It Celebrates Annual Cultural Day

The Ndoni community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State came together on Sunday, March 31st, 2024, to celebrate their annual Ndoni Cultural Day. This event, held on Easter day, showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Ndoni people, known for fostering peace and unity among its members and the surrounding areas.

Chief John Obi, the Onu-Eze Ndoni and the Oshimili of Ogbaland, who initiated the Cultural Day several years ago, emphasized the positive impact it has had on the community.

He explained that the event originated from the tradition of dancing of Age grades in Ndoni, where he witnessed the love and unity among his people. Motivated by this display, Chief Obi decided to expand and share this celebration with the world.

During the festivities, the Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Bro. Felix Obuah, attended the event along with other dignitaries. He acknowledged the significance of the Ndoni Cultural Day, praising it as a source of pride for the Ndoni people.

Bro. Obuah, who represented the FCT Minister, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike GSSRS, CON, expressed his gratitude to Chief Onu-Eze for initiating such a unifying event and promised to collaborate with the Ndoni community to transform it into a national gathering that will attract visitors from far and wide.

Bro. Obuah commended the Ndoni people for keeping the event separate from politics and emphasized the importance of love and unity, regardless of political affiliations.

In his characteristic style, he generously donated the sum of two hundred thousand Naira (₦200,000.00) to each of the 20 age-grade groups that performed at the event, further demonstrating his support and appreciation.

Accompanying Bro. Obuah were various esteemed individuals, including Hon. Vincent Job, Executive Chairman of ONELGA, Hon Dr. Franklin Nwabochi, Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and several other community leaders and representatives.

The presence of these distinguished guests symbolized the spirit of unity and solidarity within ONELGA.

The event also fostered a sense of camaraderie, as Bro. Obuah exchanged brotherly handshakes with Dr. Ugboma and other dignitaries present, showcasing the absence of division within ONELGA, even in the realm of politics.

The Ndoni community expressed their gratitude towards Bro. Obuah and the organizers of the Ndoni Cultural Day.

This celebration, deeply rooted in the cultural fabric of the community, serves as an annual reminder of the importance of unity, love, and peace among its members.

The Ndoni people aspire to further nurture their cultural heritage, ensuring that future generations continue to embrace and appreciate their unique traditions.