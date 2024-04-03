RSU Business School Welcomes New Director, Prof. Nwokah

The Rivers State University Business School has announced the appointment of Professor N. Gladson Nwokah as its new Director. A statement from the university said Professor Nwokah previously served as the Dean of the Faculty of Administration and Management at the same university.

The appointment comes after the business school was established by the University Senate in 2021, following a proposal by the former Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences.

Situated on the university campus, the Business School offers a comprehensive range of programs that lead to the award of Executive MBA, DBA, MSc, and certificates. Additionally, the school organizes periodic seminars and workshops to enhance the learning experience for its students.

With a vision to achieve the school’s objectives within a short timeframe, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Nlerum Sunday Okogbule, has entrusted Professor Nwokah with the responsibility of leading the business school.

In his new role, Professor Nwokah has pledged to prioritize the accreditation of all programs offered by the business school from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other relevant accrediting bodies. Recognizing the importance of accreditation in ensuring quality education, Professor Nwokah aims to maintain the highest standards and best practices in all aspects of the business school’s operations.

Moreover, Professor Nwokah is committed to expanding the range of programs offered by the business school, catering to the diverse needs and interests of students. By introducing new courses and initiatives, he aims to provide students with a well-rounded education that prepares them for the challenges and opportunities of the business world.

One of Professor Nwokah’s key priorities is to ensure the timely graduation of students. By streamlining administrative processes and providing necessary support, he intends to create an environment that fosters academic success and enables students to complete their programs within the designated timeframe.

With his extensive experience in academia and administration, Professor Nwokah brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role as the Director of Rivers State University Business School. His appointment marks a significant milestone in the development of the business school, and the university community looks forward to the positive impact he will make in advancing the school’s mission and objectives.

Under Professor Nwokah’s leadership, the Rivers State University Business School is poised to become a premier institution of business education, equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the global marketplace.