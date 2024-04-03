Metro

Police Parade 26 Suspects Over Car Snatching

The Rivers State Police Command last week paraded a witch doctor and 25 other suspects for alleged series of car snatching incidents in the state.

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu while parading the suspects at Police headquarters Moscow Road, Port Harcourt revealed that one Chidube, Anthony and kelechi are major men in car snatching enterprise in the state.

CP Disu disclosed that Chidube trains his men on car snatching and is linked to all suspects arrested while Kelechi is a professional in disabling trackers and also a wonderful mechanic.

The Rivers Police Boss stated that most of the cars stolen are taken to Kano, Anambra and sometimes to neighboring countries where they are pieced and sold as scrap. CP Disu said  79 cars have been linked to the suspects .He also revealed that most of the suspects met in correctional centre.

On their modus of operandi, CP Disu disclosed the suspects uses master key to snatch vehicles and convert it to commercial vehicles and drive out of town with passengers to beat security check.

The Rivers Police Chief further revealed that the command also arrested receivers of the vehicles who comes into town with the robbers and tell them the kind of cars to be stolen.

He said exolained that their  Witch Doctor was arrested .The Witch Doctor tells them when is safe to go for operation. He said the command also arrested team of robbers who fellows people when they go to bank.

“When you resist them, they attack and fire you. Their fire arms has been recovered.

“Residents should put safety devices in their vehicle and be watchful”. CP Disu said.

17 assorted cars, guns, ammunitions and juju shrine were recovered by the Police.

