Rivers Police Command Investigates Killing Of Vigilante In Ikwerre LGA

The Rivers State Police command says it is investigating the killing of one Prince, second in command of OSPAC,a local vigilante in Igwuruta community in Ikwerre Local Government Area .

Spokesperson for the State Police command, Superintendent of Police(SP) Grace Iringe Koko while responding to enquiry by our reporter, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu has ordered a full scale investigation into the incident with a view to arresting the perpetrators and preventing re-occurence.

Suspected kidnappers had last week Thursday shot dead the OSPAC member who was responding to a distress call about of kidnapping incident in the community.We gathered that the suspected kidnappers still took their victim away after killing him.

The incident threw the community into panic as residents scampered for safety and business owners hurriedly closed for the day.

The corpse of the deceased was later recovered evacuated and taken to undisclosed mortuary by the Police. As at press time, normalcy has returned to the community.