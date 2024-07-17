Khana 2024 Chairmanship: Babbe District Demands Justice, Fairness

The people of Babbe District in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have demanded equal representation and participation in the governance of the LGA.

At a press briefing organized by the Babe Advancement Forum (BAF), on Tuesday 16, July, the convener, Elder Emmanuel Aanee, and co-convener, Benedict Kinakah, stated that the district has been marginalized and excluded from holding key political positions, including the chairmanship of the LGA, for over two decades.

The forum noted that while Kenkhana has produced chairmen for four terms (12 years) and Nyokhana has produced chairmen for two terms (6 years), Babbe District has been denied the opportunity to lead the LGA. This, they said, is a clear case of injustice, discrimination, and marginalization.

“We have been patient and supportive of our brothers and sisters from Kenkhana and Nyokhana, voting for their candidates and providing political and moral support,” said Elder Aanee. “But it is now time for them to reciprocate and support our candidates for the chairmanship position. We demand equal representation and participation in the governance of our LGA.”

The people of Babbe District are united in their demand for justice, equity, and fairness in the selection of the next Chairman of Khana Local Government Area. They are seeking support from all stakeholders to address this long-standing injustice.

“We urge all stakeholders, including the Rivers State Government, political parties, and community leaders, to recognize our legitimate demand and support our quest for justice and fairness,” said Benedict Kinakah. “We are committed to peaceful and democratic means of achieving our goal and will not be deterred by any form of intimidation or marginalization.”

The forum resolved that the next Chairman of Khana Local Government Area must be from Babbe District and called on the Rivers State Government and political parties to ensure that the chairmanship position is zoned to Babbe District. The press briefing was attended by a cross-section of the community, including traditional leaders, youth groups, and women organizations. The atmosphere was tense, with many expressing frustration and anger at the historical marginalization of Babbe District.