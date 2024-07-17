Khana LGA Pledges Support For RSG

…Applauds Fubara For Protecting Democracy In Rivers

The people of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, have pledged their unalloyed and unanimous loyalty and support to the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

In a communique read by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Local Government Council, Ambassador Marvin Yobana, at the end of the Simplified Movement stakeholders meeting with the 19 Wards that make up the local government, held at Bori, headquarters of the local government, the people stated that the Governor has shown great commitment in the health care of the people, by reconstructing the Bori Zonal Hospital that was abandoned by the previous administration.

The people also agreed that they would continue to support the Governor to rule the State for eight years as it is the first time someone from the Rivers South East Senatorial District is elected as governor.

The communique also indicated that the Simplified Movement stakeholders meeting that used to be monthly will now be held weekly, as the local government elections are drawing close.

Ambassador Yobana noted that at least seven women would be part of the 20-man leadership structure of every chapter of the body in the area.

In the communique, it was also stated that political appointments would be spread round the wards, instead of being lopsided and one-sided .

The people also appreciated Governor Fubara for appointing two illustrious sons of the local government as members of the State Executive Council.

Ambassador Yobana commended the Governor for fighting for democracy and ensuring that the rule of law is protected in the State.

He urged the Governor not to be deterred, but to remain resolute as the people of Khana are 100 percent with him.

The communique also added that the people of Khana would visit the Governor to show their solidarity with him and his administration. Some of the key stakeholders in the local government were present at the meeting, and they include a cabinet member and Commissioner for Environment, Hon Sydney Gbara; former Commissioner for Sports and former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Khana Constituency II, Chief (Hon) Friday Nke-ee; former Chairman of Khana Local Government Council, Hon Letam Korsi; former Chairman of Khana/Oyigbo Local Government Council, Hon Boniface Dum Amegua; former Vice Chairman of the local government council; former Commissioner for Environment, Prof Roseline Konya; Prince Mgbor; Barienee Deeyah; former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Leyii Kwane; Dr (Mrs) Leton Ekoro; and Barile Nwiadam, among others.