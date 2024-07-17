Rivers’ Leaders Raise Alarm, Seek Global Intervention Amid Brewing Crisis

The Coalition of Rivers State Leaders of Thoughts (COSLOT) has appealed to international bodies, including the United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), African Union (AU), ECOWAS, and the British government, to intervene in the impending crisis unfolding in Rivers State.

The group in a press conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday expressed concern over the ongoing political conflicts and crises in the state, which they say are descending into “anarchy and anomie.”

COSLOT which consists of respected opinion leaders, elders, and thought leaders from Rivers State said the onus is on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to use his influence to restore peace and tranquility in Rivers State.

To this end, the group called on President Bola Tinubu to prevail on Wike to rein in his “henchmen and foot soldiers” who are fueling the political crisis in the state.

Urging the relevant security agencies to be proactive in addressing the deteriorating situation, COSLOT warned that the crisis in Rivers State could have far-reaching consequences for the Niger Delta region and Nigeria’s fragile oil economy.

The coalition advised the Martins Amaewhule faction of the state legislature against impeaching the governor, warning them against igniting a fire they cannot contain.

They also called on the judiciary to exercise wisdom in handling matters related to Rivers State, as public opinion of the judiciary’s management of such matters is negative.

COSLOT urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara not to be distracted but to focus on delivering good governance for the people of Rivers State. The elders averred that with the situation in Rivers State increasingly volatile, the call for intervention from international bodies underscores the gravity of the crisis and the potential for wider regional and national implications if left unaddressed.