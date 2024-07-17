Rivers Assembly Rises Against Open Defaecation

….Calls for construction public toilet facilities across the 23 LGAs

In a bid to put a stop to the menace of open defaecation, the Rivers State House of Assembly has called for the construction of public toilet facilities across the 23 local government areas in the State.

The was sequel to the resolution the House passed on a motion presented by the Deputy Speaker Adolphus Timothy Orubienimigha on the floor of the House.

The lawmakers also advocated regular monitoring, evaluation and active participation of relevant ministries and Stakeholders in the fight against open defecation.

Presenting the motion, the Deputy Speaker Adolphus Orubienimigha, had prayed the House to direct the Ministry of Health and Environment to work collaboratively in order to develop a comprehensive action plan to eradicate open defaecation in the State.

He also urged the State Government to allocate funds for the speedy implementation of the action plan, including the construction of public toilets.

Leader Sokari Goodboy Sokari, while seconding the motion he described as timely, supported its prayers and condemned the act of open defaecation.

The presiding Speaker, Rt.Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo who amended some of the prayers called on traditional council leaders, private organizations and NGOs to support the speedy implementation of the action plan on open defecation.

All members present voted in favour of the resolution through a voice vote… Meanwhile, the Rivers State Vocational and Technical Training Institute Bill 2023 has passed it’s first reading on the floor of the House.