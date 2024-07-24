Shun Cultism, Hard Drugs, Rivers CP Tells Graduands Of Police Secondary School

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olatunji Disu has urged graduands of Police comprehensive secondary school in Port Harcourt, to shun cultism and other hard drugs.

CP Disu who represented the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, gave the advice at the Passing Out Parade(POP) of the school last Saturday.

CP Disu said “I am here to felicitate with the Police comprehensive secondary school who are graduating a lot of their student today. I am here to assist in the Passing out Parade, I am here to represent the Inspector General of Police and Nigerian Police Force.

“I am so impressed with what I saw here today, the calibre of students passing out, with the wonderful parade I have gotten here today, with the intellectuals the students are promising to be.

“I am so happy that the Nigeria Police Secondary School has been able to graduate this calibre of students.

“I want to congratulate all parents who have found wisdom in bringing their children here,I am sure they will be very happy to almighty God that they took a good decision.

“My advice to them is that they should know they just finished from Police Secondary School, the whole world is infront of them, they are ambassadors of the Nigerian Police Force forever.

“They should continue to do what they are doing. Face their studies, never join bad gangs. They should shun cultism and illicit drugs. Illicit drugs finish people before they know about it”.

The Commandant of the Police comprehensive Secondary School in Port Harcourt, Chief Superintendent of Police(CSP) Rosemary Babatunde in her speech urged the graduating students to go into the world and be good ambassadors of the school.

“CSP Babatunde said “for this year, we are celebrating the 8th Passing out Parade for our graduands(SS3) who to the glory of God have spent six years with us and is time for them to go.

“So we are celebrating them, we are passing them out gallantly, graciously, presenting them into the world to go and do exploits.

“They are the ambassadors of Police Comprehensive Secondary School, Port Harcourt. We all know what an ambassador means. Ordinarily they are meant to go into the world and show case the best of what they have been taught here.

“They are meant to go to the world and excel. Make their parents proud, make the school proud, make Nigeria Police proud, make everyone of us who has contributed one way or the other into their lives very proud. We wish them the very best”.

In his contribution, the Chairman of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in Rivers State, Voke Emore urged the Commandant of the school not to drive away children of Police officers widow who are not able to pay school fees.

Mr Emore urged the Commandant of the school to always inform PCRC whenever issue of non payment of fees by children of Police officers’ widows arise and the PCRC, Rivers will come in to see how to clear the fees.

And Honourary member of the Police officers mess, Onengiyeofori Fenibo in his speech noted that it is the first time a Commissioner of Police is attending POP of the Police comprehensive school in Port Harcourt.

Mr Fenibo disclosed that the Police school is the best place for children education.

He said “they will come out confident, they will come out knowing their left and right and be good ambassadors.

“My only appeal to the CP is that the Police hierachy should consider the students first refusal into Nigeria Police Academy”.

Meanwhile, the best graduating student, Joshua Adeniyi who is also the senior prefect (SP) received several cash award for outstanding performance.

High points of the event were Karate/Judoka exhibition, presentation of awards to best graduating students. Parents, guardians well wishers in their large numbers turned out for the event.