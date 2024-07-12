Shocking: Human Skulls, Other Body Parts Recovered From Vigilante

Queen Urgoji, the widow of Collins Urgoji, one of the siblings allegedly killed by the personnel as a local vigilante (OSPAC) in Idu community, Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State has called for justice over her husband’s death even as the Police arrested four personnel of the security outfit whom they linked to the killing.

Mrs Urgoji in an interview said she learnt about her husband and his brother’s death through friends who saw pictures of their dead bodies on Social media and when she went to OSPAC office in Omoku they denied knowledge of the incident.

The widow who said she has four children for her late husband lamented the suffering she and the children are going through and called on the Rivers state Government to ensure justice in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police command says it has arrested a former Chairman of OSPAC in Ogba/Egbema/Local Government Area with human skulls and other body parts suspected to be those of murdered persons.

SP Grace Iringe Koko, Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command in a statement said the development followed numerous complaints about the operations of the ONELGA Security and Peace Advisory Committee (OSPAC) in different parts of the State, predominantly in Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni LGA (ONELGA), as well as clashes with other security agencies by this vigilante group.

SP Koko explained that on May 9th, 2024, Alhaji Usman Seleh, the Chairman of the Hausa Indigenous Group in ONELGA, reported that OSPAC had abducted a member of his group. He proceeded to report the matter to the Police.

She stated that the Police invited the ONELGA OSPAC Commander, Felix Nwaobakata, who refused to honour several invitations, instead, the OSPAC outfit coordinated an attack on the Police Division in Omoku but the attack was thwarted as the Police repelled them.

“Following this development, Tactical Units of the Command stormed the ONELGA OSPAC Camp at Omoku and arrested Cheta Benjamin, Joshua Ekwosa, Innocent Ahiakwu, and four others.

“The ONELGA OSPAC Commander, Felix Nwaobakata, was subsequently arrested in his hideout in Omoku on June 17th, 2023, where two human skulls and human bones were found in his possession.

“The arrested OSPAC Commander, Felix Nwaobakata, is also a principal suspect in the murder of two brothers, Collins Ugorji (32) and Newman Ugorji (39), of the Idu Community in ONELGA.

The brothers were killed on May 1st, 2024, by the OSPAC on the allegation that they were kidnappers.

Their motorcycles were confiscated, and their bodies were taken to the OSPAC Secretariat in Omoku and received by Felix Nwaobakata after residents lamented their criminal actions. The bodies of the brothers were not seen, and the investigation is ongoing”.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Cp Olatunji Disu has advised that any resident who has complaints of assault, extortion, or illegal detention should make a report at the nearest police station.

CP Disu said the Rivers State Command is committed to carrying out its duty of protecting lives and property.

The Rivers Police boss stated It will not tolerate any act of illegality, excessive use of force, torture, fraudulent conversion of properties, and other varying forms of criminality by the OSPAC or any other vigilante outfit. CP Disu further disclosed that the command recognized the relevance and importance of these vigilante groups in the Community Policing System, with regard to information gathering and visibility, among others.