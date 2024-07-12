Gov Fubara Signs Food, Nutrition Policy Into Law

Th dreams of the State Committee on Food and Nutrition (SCFN) in developing documents that will address the nutritional needs of Rivers State have finally been achieved.

This is sequel to the signing into law the ‘Rivers State Policy on Food and Nutrition and Rivers State Multisectoral Plan of Action for Food and Nutrition (RSMPFAN) 2024-2028’ by the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

The elated Executive Secretary of Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, Prof. Kinikanwo Green broke the good news while presenting the signed documents to his team in his office.

He expressed deep appreciation to Governor Fubara for his unwavering commitment towards tackling hunger and malnutrition in Rivers State disclosing that the 5-year State Multisectoral Plan of Action for Food and Nutrition is aimed at improving nutritional status of all residents in the state, especially mothers and children.

Receiving the signed documents from the Executive Secretary, the Secretary State Committee on Food and Nutrition Mr. Gift Oguzor thanked the Governor for mustering the political will to approve the policy documents.

He described the multisectoral plan as an important policy document and a comprehensive framework aimed at tackling food insecurity and malnutrition in Rivers State. Mr Oguzor further appreciated the special roles of the Honourable Commissioner of Health, Dr Adaeze Chidimma Oreh and Chairman of SCFN Madiwe Maxwell Ichemati especially in actualizing the documents as well as members of SCFN including those who started the development of the documents since 2017