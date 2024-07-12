Rivers Assembly Moves To Ensure Effective Emergency, Disaster Management System

To ensure an effective emergency and disaster management system in the state, Rivers State House of Assembly has committed to an adhoc committee, a bill seeking to provide for the establishment of the Rivers State Emergency Management Agency.

The bill which is christened ‘Rivers State Emergency Management Agency Bill 2024’ if passed into law will bring together a regulatory body for relevant agencies in the prevention and management of disasters in the State.

The lawmakers described the bill as crucial for State emergencies and disasters and emphasized its ability to help reduce the incessant natural disasters in the State while citing oil spills and fire outbreaks as examples.

On his own, the Deputy Speaker Timothy Orubienimigha in his submission said the bill is apt and suggested that special funds should be dedicated to the Agency to help solve issues of emergencies in the State.

Also Committed to an Adhoc Committee is the Rivers State Transport Reform law 2023.

It seeks to implement, regulate and coordinate a modernized and sustainable transportation system as well as establish the Rivers State Transport Authority.

The lawmakers unanimously endorsed the bill saying it is thoughtful, timely and in line with Governor Fubara’s vision of remodelling Port Harcourt city.

The leader of the House, Hon. Sokari Goodboy hinted that said the bill if passed into law will achieve a well reformed transport system in the State as well as attract investors.

He also said the Transport Reform law will help facilitate public private partnership, help create employment and generate revenue for the State.

Cmmitting the bill to adhoc Committee, the Speaker, Rt.Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo stressed that the bill if passed into law will help reduce the activities of “one chance” operators in the State and mandated the Committees to conduct a public hearing and to turn in their reports in 2 weeks.

Meanwhile, the House has screened and confirmed Bar. Emmanuel Oniengiye Frank-Fubara as a to serve as a member of the Rivers State Executive council. The Commissioner nominee while fielding questions from Lawmakers informed that he has served in various Committees in the State which has helped build his capacity to handle any portfolio that would be assigned to him and promised to discharge his duties creditably.