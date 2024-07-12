NLS, Book Section, Port Harcourt Club Celebrate Prof Soyinka @ 90

To honour and appreciate Prof. Wole Soyinka’s immense contribution to Literature and his “Justified Activism” the Nigerian Literary Society (NLS) and The Book Section, Port Harcourt Club will be holding a birthday lecture in his honour.

This was contained in a press release Signed by the Curator of Nigerian Literary Society,

David Chukwueke and the Captain of The Book Section, Port-Harcourt Club, Mrs Judith Obomanu.

According to the statement, Professor Wole Soyinka is a writer, novelist, poet and human rights activist per excellence who has written several books including Telephone Conversation, Trials of Brother Jero, The Man Died, Set Forth At Dawn, Kongi’s Harvest, Brother Jero’s Metamorphosis, The Lion And The Joel among others.

The statement further disclosed that he is the first African to earn the Nobel Laureate for Literature and a figure that does not keep quiet in the face of intimidation, humiliation of humanity and it’s environment as well as political turbulence.

It described the event as an honour and immense pleasure and value for the Nigerian Literary Society (NLS) and The Book Section Port Harcourt Club to show their love for Literature especially as their sole concern.

The event which has “Wole Soyinka @ 90: The Nexus Between Literature And Justified Activism”, as its theme will hold on 27th July, 2024 by 10am at Port Harcourt Club, 31, Forces Avenue Old GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. On the choice for Dame Ibim Semenitari a trained Journalist, a former Commissioner for Information and former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as the guest speaker, the statement averred that it is as a result of her being a literary enthusiast capable of making and creating a justification on the theme.