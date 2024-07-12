Police Deny Viral Video Of Alleged Organ Harvesting

The Enugu State Police Command has clarified that the comment over trending video of two ladies in an alleged failed organ harvesting in a hotel is misleading.

The video which was seen by Journalist101 showed the ladies saying they were tied up in an attempt to harvest their organs by two young men.

However, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe said contrary to the claim of organ harvesting, “preliminary investigation revealed a case of demanding money with menaces and fraud, and not murder or human organs or parts harvesting as being peddled.”

Explaining further, Ndukwe said the ladies; commercial sex workers “made out with the young men on July 3, 2024, in a hotel (names withheld) along Agbani Road, Enugu. They had another appointment the following day and met the suspects in the hotel where the incident occurred.

“At the hotel, the suspects beat and tied up the girls in the hotel’s room toilet after menacingly demanding and obtaining their phones and account details, including their Personal Identification Numbers (PINs).

“They surreptitiously found their way out of the hotel before the victims were rescued, as seen in the video. They further fraudulently withdrew a cumulative sum of one hundred and twenty thousand (₦120,000.00) from the victims’ accounts.”

Ndukwe said while the command has commenced a thorough investigation that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, managers of hotels should do more diligence with respect to security and verifying their customers.

“Meanwhile, a bag containing two (2) kitchen knives and sportswear the suspects left behind has been recovered, while an intelligence-guided investigation to fish out and bring the fleeing suspects to book is ongoing.

“Consequently, owners and managers of hotels have been advised to exercise the highest standards of security alertness and ensure that lodgers are properly screened, and their verifiable details obtained before being accommodated. Moreover, young ladies have been cautioned against going out with unknown persons, particularly males, under any guise to avoid falling prey to similar criminals and their activities.”